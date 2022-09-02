Chris Rock says Will Smith slapped him over 'the nicest joke' he's ever told

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock addressed the Will Smith Oscars slap during his latest comedy show with Dave Chappelle in England.

Rock and Chappelle began their joint tour at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday where they both discussed being attacked while performing shows.

"Did that s--t hurt?" Rock told the audience, according to The Times, who shared a review of the evening. "Godd--n right… the motherf---er hit me over a bulls--t joke, the nicest joke I ever told."

Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. Rock had been presenting the award for documentary feature at the Academy Awards on March 27.

The comedian noted that he was back at work the very next day following the incident.

Rock's bit was followed by Chappelle, who also addressed the slap along with his own attack on stage at The Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was tackled by an audience member on May 3. The suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside it during the alleged attack.

"That was some scary s--t," Chappelle told the audience before noting that the attack was upstaged by Rock making his way onstage and saying, "Was that Will Smith?"

The stand-up comedian continued to talk about the Oscars moment, noting the decision to slap Rock was a "very strange choice" by Smith.

"Will did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years," Chappelle said after asserting that Rock has always been himself.

"I just hope he doesn’t put that mask back on," Chappelle added.

Smith in July shared a video on YouTube answering everyone's most asked questions, including why he did not apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech.

"I was fogged out by that point," Smith admitted about the lack of an immediate apology. "It's all fuzzy."

The "Gemini Man" actor revealed he has reached out to Rock to talk about the incident, but claimed the comedian is not ready to sit down with him. He also spent the 5-minute-long video apologizing to Rock and others, including Rock's mother Rose Rock.