Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle to perform joint stand-up comedy show

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are slated to perform a joint stand-up comedy show.

The two comedians will appear on-stage together on Sept. 3 at The O2 in London, Live Nation announced. Tickets for the event go on sale June 10.

Both Chappelle and Rock have recently been attacked while performing their comedy shows.

Representatives for both parties did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Chappelle was tackled by an audience member at The Hollywood Bowl on May 3.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside when he allegedly attacked Chappelle during the Hollywood Bowl, police say. Lee was intercepted by security and suffered a broken arm and two black eyes, according to the New York Post.

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail. L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

"My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case," Feuer said in a video.

Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27. Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. The actress suffers from alopecia.

Smith went on to win the award for best actor that night, but was later banned from attending any events by the Academy.

He apologized to Rock via Instagram following the physical altercation.

Pinkett Smith has called for the two to "reconcile."

"Now about Oscar night , my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said during a recent episode of "Red Table Talk."

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Rock is "not concerned with the Smiths at the moment."

He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special," the source added.