Anna Faris says ex Chris Pratt texted her after proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'I'm so happy for them'

Following his proposal to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt shared the happy news with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" the 42-year-old actress recently revealed on her "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast (via Entertainment Tonight.)

She continued: "And I was like, 'Ahh, that's amazing.' I texted him back like, 'I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister.'"

ANNA FARIS RESPONDS TO CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER ENGAGEMENT NEWS

Faris — who was married to Pratt for nine years before their divorce was finalized in 2018 and shares 6-year-old son Jack with the actor — went on to say that she is "so happy" for the couple.

"I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other," she added.

Faris also expressed how thrilled she was for Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, commenting on the "Avengers: Infinity War" star's engagement announcement: "I'm so happy for you both! Congratulations!"

CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER'S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE, FROM DATES TO FAMILY OUTINGS

On Monday, Pratt went on Instagram to share a photo of Schwarzenegger sporting her new diamond ring.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you," he wrote. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Pratt first linked with Schwarzenegger (daughter of actor Arnold and Maria Shriver) in June 2018.