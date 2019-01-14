Anna Faris responds to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger engagement news

No bitterness here! Anna Faris had nothing but kind words for ex-husband Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger upon learning of their engagement.

Pratt, 39, announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger, 29, on Instagram early Monday morning.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you," the "Avengers: Infinity War" star captioned a photo with Schwarzenegger sporting her new diamond ring. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Faris, 42, commented on the photo, "I'm so happy for you both! Congratulations!"

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star was first linked with Schwarzenegger (daughter of actor Arnold and Maria Shriver) in June 2018.

Faris and Pratt, who share 6-year-old son Jack, were married for nine years when they announced their shocking separation in August 2017. They finalized their divorce in October 2018.

Sources previously claimed that fame and religion tore Pratt, a devoted Christian, and Faris apart, making Pratt's faith-centered engagement announcement a bit pointed in addition to just being elated.

Faris recently opened up about her divorce on her "Unqualified" podcast, griping, "Chris and I work really hard 'cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships … But It’s like, how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?"