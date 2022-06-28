Chris Pratt explains importance of correctly portraying military ahead of 'The Terminal List' drop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt explained the importance of correctly and honorably portraying the military ahead of the drop of his new Prime Video series "The Terminal List."

Pratt stars as a Navy SEAL in "The Terminal List" along with co-star Taylor Kitsch. Pratt's character returns home after his Navy SEAL platoon is ambushed to find his loved ones are in danger, according to the show's synopsis.

The "Zero Dark Thirty" star explained how portraying a military character is different than a superhero in a recent interview.

"What makes these men so particularly special is their mortality," Pratt said. "You know, they step into these fights knowing they can die. They don’t do it because they have a bulletproof vest and they’re faster than a speeding bullet … These are guys who have each others’ backs and who routinely do sacrifice their lives in the line of duty."

"So, playing that, it’s important to ground them in reality and not make them superheroes," he added.

Pratt was surprised by a group of WWII veterans at the premiere of the series.

"This is a wonderful group of extraordinary men of the greatest generation," Pratt told The Associated Press during the event.

" These are WWII veterans, and every year they take a pilgrimage back to Normandy," he added. "Thrilled to see them here. It was a surprise to me. I didn't know they were going to be here. And it was an opportunity to kind of just catch up with them.

"I've been following their story. And I saw them, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we got to spend time together.'"

Pratt revealed he'd love to sit down and talk with the veterans.

"You know, there’s not enough time in the world," he told the outlet. "Certainly on a press line where everything’s 15-second bites. I’d like to really sit down and really, really talk with them and honor them for their great sacrifice."

"The Terminal List" will be available for viewing July 1 on Prime Video.