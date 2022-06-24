Chris Pratt surprised by WWII veterans at premiere of 'The Terminal List'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt was surprised by a group of WWII veterans at the premiere of his upcoming TV series "The Terminal List."

The group of WWII veterans attended the premiere of the series, which is military based.

"James Reece returns home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed, only to discover new dark forces working against him and endangering the ones he loves," the show's synopsis says.

The WWII vets met with Pratt on the red carpet.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER GUSHES OVER ‘GREAT’ SON-IN-LAW CHRIS PRATT: HE'S ‘A FANTASTIC GUY’

"This is a wonderful group of extraordinary men of the greatest generation," Pratt told The Associated Press during the event.

"These are WWII veterans, and every year they take a pilgrimage back to Normandy," he added. "Thrilled to see them here. It was a surprise to me. I didn't know they were going to be here. And it was an opportunity to kind of just catch up with them.

"I've been following their story. And I saw them, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we got to spend time together.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pratt revealed he'd love to sit down with the men and talk for more than 15 seconds.

"You know, there’s not enough time in the world," he told the outlet. "Certainly on a press line where everything’s 15-second bites. I’d like to really sit down and really, really talk with them and honor them for their great sacrifice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Terminal List" releases July 1 on Prime Video.