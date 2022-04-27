‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director addresses ‘utterly false beliefs’ about Chris Pratt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn defended Chris Pratt after a fan called for the actor to be replaced in the Marvel universe.

Gunn responded to a fan on Twitter Monday, saying Pratt will "never" be replaced over "utterly false beliefs."

"For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him?" Gunn began. "For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him."

The fan initially tweeted a picture of Pratt alongside Patrick Wilson, captioning the image, "Marvel. Hear me out. Just … replace him."

Pratt plays the role of Star-Lord and will next be seen in "Thor: Love and Thunder" in July and in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in May 2023.

The actor, 42, faced criticism in 2019 for attending a specific church that people claimed was anti-LGBTQ+.

Pratt took to Instagram after the allegations.

"It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’" he wrote. "Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.

"Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk," Pratt said. "They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender."

The "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" star also noted that although "faith is important" to him "no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people.

"My values define who I am," he continued. "We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man."

Pratt concluded his Instagram post by sharing how his faith navigates him through life.

"Jesus said, ‘I give you a new command, love one another,'" he wrote. "This is what guides me in my life. He is a God of Love, Acceptance and Forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world."

Gunn addressed Pratt’s religious beliefs in a second tweet Monday: "He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, "yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!")"

In 2020, Pratt was deemed the "worst Hollywood Chris" in an internet challenge, which led his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his Marvel co-stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, to defend him on social media.

