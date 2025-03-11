Chris Pratt made 'deals with God' to save his son after premature birth

Chris Pratt is recalling a life-altering moment that swayed him to make "deals with God" in order to save his son, Jack.

Back in 2012, Jack was born seven weeks early and only weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces. During a recent appearance on "Fox & Friends," Pratt explained that his stance on faith changed at that moment.

"The most impactful moment was when my son was born. He was born early and had some health scares, and in that moment, I really made some deals with God, as you do when you're praying, and I felt like if you save my son, I will give you everything."

"I'll give you my life. I'll give you my platform. I won't be ashamed to talk to you or talk about you. And he did save my son, and I've been trying to make good on that promise ever since," Pratt said.

Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, welcomed Jack in 2012 and have continued to co-parent him since their split in 2017.

Pratt went on to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019 after meeting at church. Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, helped set the two up, and they eventually wed during a ceremony held in Montecito, California. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyla, in August 2020.

The author and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star welcomed their second daughter, Eloise, in May 2022.

Pratt told "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt that it's a "tough time" to be a kid right now with smartphones and the increase in anxiety that they may cause.

"It's a tough time to be a kid, and the advent of the smartphone has created a lot of anxiety in young folks," he said.

Pratt, who recently announced his partnership with the Hallow prayer app, said smartphones "aren't going anywhere," but they can be used to learn more about Jesus.

He explained that the app can help people get into the "routine" of prayer and "put on the armor of God every day." The app, which is also backed by Mark Wahlberg and "The Chosen" star Jonathan Roumie, consists of 365 podcasts that will take listeners through the Bible in one year.

"It can be really hard to comprehend, to contextualize and to comprehend," he said of the Bible. "They do a really great job of breaking it into bite-size pieces, reading it to you and then explaining to you what was just read."

For Lent, Pratt explained that he's giving up sugar and social media.

Lent is 40 days of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and leads up to Easter.