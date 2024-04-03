Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt's love for daughter Katherine, details life as a grandpa

Arnold Schwarzenegger has nothing but praise for his son-in-law, Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger, 76, joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast, where he spoke about his daughter's husband and life with his granddaughters.

"He’s a fun guy to talk to," Schwarzenegger told the NFL brothers of Pratt.

"I’m really happy that my daughter has found him," he continued. "And that he has found her… they found each other. Because they fit really well together, and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other."

Schwarzenegger also praised Pratt as a "fantastic" actor.

"I mean, he’s really great," Schwarzenegger gushed. "We talk a lot about show business because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I got into the game."

Katherine and Pratt married in June 2019 after meeting at church. Maria Shriver helped set the two up, and they eventually wed during a ceremony held in Montecito, California. The couple welcomed their first daughter Lyla in August 2020.

The author and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star welcomed their second daughter Eloise in May 2022.

"I love the grandkids," Schwarzenegger told the Kelce brothers. "When Katherine comes over with the kids, and they play with the animals for hours, they just love it."

"I say, ‘Kids, do you want to help me feed the animals?’ And I say, ‘Let’s go and feed Nelly,’ which is my pig. So now they’re feeding Nelly and teaching him how to put [food] in his mouth and all of those kinds of things," he shared.

"And then they go over to the stall with me, and they bring out the miniature donkey, Lulu, and Whiskey, the miniature pony, and they feed them," he added.

