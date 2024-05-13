Chris Pratt shares wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'hall pass'

Chris Pratt learned his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, has an affinity for a R&B superstar while on a road trip, of all places.

The "Garfield" star posted a video of Schwarzenegger singing and dancing to Usher's Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, which sparked interest in her devotion to the "My Boo" singer.

"She knows every word," Pratt joked with Entertainment Tonight about his wife's adoration for the hitmaker.

"I didn't even know that until we were doing a little road trip, and she started putting on Usher."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star added, "And man, she knows every single word, so I guess Usher's her hall pass. I can't blame her."

In February, Pratt watched the Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls from the comfort of his own home. The "Jurassic World" star also witnessed his wife go wild during the halftime show when Usher performed an electric mix of his hits for millions of fans around the world.

"When Usher sang, ‘Don’t leave your girl around me' was he talking to me?" he asked his Instagram followers.

He watched as Katherine threw her arms in the air and expertly recited each lyric to every song Usher sang, with her mom, Maria Shriver, singing along in the background.

While chatting with Drew Barrymore on her self-titled show last year, Pratt admitted he was in a personal low-point in his life which then turned into the greatest gift of all.

"I met Katherine, now it’s been five, maybe six years ago, and God has a fast-forward button. When it's right — boom," he told Barrymore. "You get hit. You fall in love. You get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great."

He added, "For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and then feeling saved… and then shortly, later meeting, you know, the woman of my dreams and being like, ‘ This is, wow, this feels great.’"

He remembered sitting in the front row at church when he spotted Katherine for the first time.

"You kind of don't want to be like, 'Whoa, who's that?' at church," he said. "But I was kind of sneaking some glances, and I'm wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken; help me. But who's that?' So we kind of hit it off. We didn't start dating right away, but we met there and then later on, ended up going out."

"It made sense," he said. "It’s like when you’re… doing a puzzle. And there’s a piece, and you’re like, ‘I’m certain that’s the piece.’

"Like it just fits together."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter met Chris in the spring of 2018 and announced their engagement in January 2019. They were married on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California.

