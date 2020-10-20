Chris Pratt deemed ‘worst Hollywood Chris’ by Internet; Marvel stars, wife Katherine Schwarzenegger defend him

Chris Pratt seems to be one of Hollywood's least favorite people with that name.

On Saturday, filmmaker Amy Berg took to Twitter to share images of four famous men named Chris: Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans.

"One has to go," she wrote in the post, playing on a popular meme that began by Twitter users asking followers to eliminate one of four pictured Halloween candies.

The tweet has amassed thousands of comments, mostly suggesting that Pratt "go," citing his rumored political views -- he has not officially endorsed a candidate -- and his support of a church that was accused of being anti-LGBTQ, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

According to Us Weekly, the Internet dubbed him the “worst Hollywood Chris.”

Now, several of the 41-year-old actor's famous pals are speaking out against the post and its responses, which have trended for several days now.

An outlet shared a story on the subject to Instagram, prompting a response from Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in the comments.

Schwarzenegger, 30, came to her husband's defense, slamming the comments for "bullying."

"Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways," she wrote. "Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying."

She concluded: "Let's try that."

Mark Ruffalo was among Pratt's Marvel co-stars to act as a real-life superhero on the actor's behalf.

"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life," Ruffalo tweeted on Tuesday. "He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."

Robert Downey Jr. also offered public support by sharing an image of himself and Pratt on the set of a Marvel film.

"What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude..." said the Oscar nominee. "AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn also joined the chorus of Pratt supporters.

"Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world," insisted the filmmaker. "I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian."

Berg has since spoken out about the controversy and said she planned to stop "poking fun at memes."

"Seriously, enough. This was a play on the 'one has to go' Halloween candy meme going around and the responses turned it into a hate-filled s--tfest on both sides," she wrote on Twitter. "The only thing I will say is that I wish all those coming to CP’s defense had showed up for Brie Larson."