Chris Pratt credits wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for helping him maintain ripped physique

Chris Pratt is starting the new year off with a ripped physique, thanks in part to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the actor says.

"The Electric State" star previously shared on social media that he was partaking in the DEF Reset challenge for the month of January, notifying followers he would be sharing his own progress.

"Day 10, done. When I said that I was up yesterday before the kids, I was. And now I'm up again before the kids," Pratt shared to his Instagram story, clocking in at 6:23 AM at the gym. "But I didn't credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday. And today. I set my alarm, and then you know, I did that thing where I'm like, ‘Hold on, I’m just gonna lay here with my eyes closed.'"

"She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘Get up,’" he said of Schwarzenegger, to whom he has been married to since 2019. "So credit it to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else. And credit to all those someone elses. And to those of you's who don't have someone to poke you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone, maybe I can give it to you right now. Get up. Go get that workout. Feel good. Drink some water," he suggested. "Ten days down, that went quick."

In a separate photo taken inside his closet, Pratt showed off his svelte frame and defined abs, giving the camera a thumbs up.

Before the New Year, Pratt challenged his followers to get involved. It is "designed to help instill EIGHT essential habits that will positively impact your life" he previously shared. "Let's start 2024 on the right foot," he told his followers in an accompanying video.

Pratt previously posted a hilarious video, showing fans what his fake workouts looked like, in an effort to motivate them.

Pratt has fluctuated in weight throughout his career, often speaking about his eating and exercise habits.

In an interview with Men's Health in 2022, Pratt admitted that he would eat large quantities of food while on the set of "Parks and Recreation."

"I can’t believe I would eat five cheeseburgers for lunch. I lived in a constant state of ‘Oh, god. I’m freaking sick. I’ve eaten so much.’ And that was happiness at that time," Pratt explained. "Now, it’s the exact opposite. Now, eating is boring. But the times between eating I feel great. Before, eating was fun, but in the times in between, I felt like crap."

Pratt has also been a proponent of intermittent fasting, at times allowing himself a six-hour window from noon to 6 p.m. to eat.