Chris Pratt recalls accidentally challenging Marvel co-star Dave Bautista to a wrestling match

Chris Pratt had to walk back on a challenge to a co-star.

The 42-year-old actor appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Thursday where he revealed that he once challenged Dave Bautista to a wrestling match after downing a strong sleeping aide.

Pratt said that he used to take Ambien to help him sleep, though he stopped doing so because he found himself without memories of the night prior, specifically, he’d forget texting other people.

One such night, he took the medication, and the next morning, had no recollection that he’d reached out to his "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star.

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER QUIETLY TOURED $8.45M HOME IN MONTECITO: REPORT

"The next day, [Bautista] comes and her goes, ‘Hey man, that text you sent last night,’" Pratt recalled. "I go, ‘What text?’ He goes, ‘You don’t remember?’"

The "Parks and Recreation" alum then gave a spot-on imitation of Bautista laughing at him over not remembering the text.

"I was like, ‘What did I text him?’ I look at my phone … It was like, ‘Dave, I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle you, no one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I can take you. I think I can wrestle you, bro.’"

Pratt said he suggested "collegiate rules, no elbows [and] no knees" for their match that would allow him to "feel the power."

CHRIS PRATT VIRTUALLY SURPRISES DEPLOYED SERVICE MEMBERS FOR FATHER'S DAY

"I was mortified," he continued. "It would kill me. It’s so bad."

While Pratt is a world-renowned action star, Bautista has real-life wrestling experience, having been a WWE star for many years before becoming an actor.

Bautista, 52, was a six-time world champion through the wrestling organization.

"He’s by far the toughest dude in all of Marvel," Pratt concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two have co-starred in a number of Marvel films, beginning with 2014’s "Guardians of the Galaxy." They also appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017, "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018 and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

They will reprise their roles for the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," though Bautista has stated that the flick will serve as his last appearance in the Marvel franchise.