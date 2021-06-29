Woman behind ‘Spill Your Guts’ petition: I’m getting death threats over James Corden

Kim Saira is absolutely gutted over the response.

The TikTok star behind the viral petition to cancel James Corden’s "Spill Your Guts" segment on "The Late Late Show" is reportedly receiving hate mail — including death threats and calls for her to "consider suicide" — over her campaign.

"I’ve definitely been getting a lot of pushback, specifically from non-Asian white people," Saira told TMZ of the disturbing online backlash. The controversy began when the cultural crusader began a Change.org petition demanding that Corden, 42, either cancel or change what she called an "insensitive" recurring bit in which celebrities are forced to answer difficult questions or eat "gross" foods.

As she pointed out in a prior TikTok video, many of the so-called disgusting dishes included embryonic duck eggs, chicken feet and other delicacies that are "regularly eaten by Asian people." As added penance, Saira implored the "Carpool Karaoke" creator to issue an apology and donate to organizations working to help Asian businesses.

And while the petition racked up more than 45,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning, and even prompted Corden to issue a mea culpa, it also reportedly spawned a tsunami of vitriol from online trolls.

"My main platform is Instagram and I’ve been getting a lot of hate and death threats almost every single day I’ll wake up to one or even in my emails," the besieged internet personality told TMZ.

Indeed, screenshots from Saira’s now-deleted Instagram account depict hateful messages, in which cyberbullies call her a "cry baby" and tell her to "consider suicide."

"If I set up a GoFundMe account to help you purchase a lifetime supply of pacifiers will you please stop whining and crying about things that bother you because you don’t have a sense of humor," snarked one critic.

In addition to the internet bullying, Saira claimed that her Instagram account has been shadow banned because so many people reported it.

The allegedly aggrieved influencer also took shots at Corden, whom she felt didn’t properly atone for "SPG."

"He put out a non-apology," Saira told TMZ. "He put out a one-sentence statement. It really made me disappointed … I cried a lot about it."

She was referring to the late night host’s appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," in which he pledged to adjust the "disgusting foods" featured in the skit.

"We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods," Corden had told the radio icon last week. "As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love — we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody."

In accordance, the UK entertainer had suggested that the future iteration of "Spill Your Guts" feature "gross" delicacies of the more high-octane, artery-clogging variety.

Nonetheless, Saira feels that he "should be donating to Asian organizations as well."