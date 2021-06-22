Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger quietly toured $8.45M home in Montecito: report

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are shopping for a Santa Barbara home — and they might have already found one, The Post can exclusively reveal.

The 42-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and his 31-year-old wife were spotted touring an $8.45 million Mediterranean mansion on June 5, a week before the house was placed in escrow.

The home near the Upper Village neighborhood spans more than 5,000 square feet and offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms, according to county property records.

"It is located in the Golden Quadrangle, the most desirable area of Montecito, which has the best weather and beautiful ocean views," listing broker Luke Ebbin of Compass told The Post.

Ebbin said he had signed an NDA that prevented him from disclosing the identity of the buyer, but he confirmed that the home had been placed in escrow. The listing was removed on June 12, Zillow listing records show.

Inside, the foyer opens to a living room and a family room with wine storage, two stone fireplaces and wood-beamed ceilings. To the left is a dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, photos show.

The primary bedroom suite and an office span the length of the second floor. The bedroom has two expansive balconies on each side, a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a bathroom, according to floor plans.

The 1-acre lot with views of both the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean also has a three-car garage, an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, sitting and dining areas, a saltwater pool, landscaped gardens, fruit trees and modern sculptures, according to the listing.

The seller purchased the house in January. After several months of extensive renovations, the polo-playing seller decided she wanted a "horse property," Ebbin said, and placed the house up for sale on June 2 at a $2.38 million markup, Zillow records show.

"These people have done a fair amount of upgrades, from changing the pool to saltwater and adding French drains to putting in new finishes, floors, hardware and lighting fixtures," Ebbin told The Post while praising the house’s indoor-outdoor flow.

Before moving into their new digs, sources say the couple are staying at a $60,000-per-month rental that spans 3,500 square feet in Carpinteria, east of Santa Barbara.

The contemporary three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom beach house has cathedral ceilings, relaxed, bright decor and vast views of the ocean and mountains, according to Realtor.com.

The kitchen has rift-sawn French oak cabinets, marble countertops and top-tier appliances, according to the listing.

The half-acre lot faces south onto the beach, with a wood deck, a fire pit and a guest house with two bedrooms and one bathroom, according to Realtor.com.

The neighborhood is also home to Pratt’s "Parks and Recreation" co-star and friend Rob Lowe.

Pratt was recently living on a Washington farm in the San Juan Islands, a favorite of names like Bill Gates and Steve Miller, according to Mansion Global. Pratt once shared a Los Angeles mansion with ex-wife Anna Farris, which they sold for $5 million in September, Page Six reported.

The "Jurassic World" actor and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 and honeymooned in Hawaii. Less than a year later, the pandemic turned Schwarzenegger into Pratt’s personal barber.

They had their daughter, Lyla, in August. The Christian actor also has an 8-year-old son, Jack, with Farris.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of "Terminator" actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. She is the author of several books.

Pratt stars in the upcoming Chris McKay film "The Tomorrow War," which is slated for release July 2.

Representatives for Pratt and Schwarzenegger did not reply to a request for comment.

