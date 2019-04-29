'Avengers: Endgame' smashes box office records, star Chris Hemsworth talks 'sense of pride'

Chris Hemsworth strolled down memory lane as "Avengers: Endgame" snapped just about every imaginable box office record into oblivion over the weekend.

The Australian actor, who stars as Thor in the Marvel franchise, tweeted Sunday, “I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas [sic] place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy! Honoured [sic] to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 🙏🤙👍🕺.”

Hemsworth previously reflected on "Endgame" seemingly being the finale for the original "Avengers" cast of himself, Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).

"It's always a nerve-wracking experience, but, I don't know, we literally left it all on the field with this one,” the 35-year-old star told Entertainment Tonight. “I think we all have a sense of pride.”

He added, "It's a bittersweet quality to it, because this is the last time this gathering of this group of people is gonna be here together.”

Hemsworth, who grew particularly close with co-star Evans while filming the "Avengers" series, previously confessed to crying six times during the blockbuster.

"Avengers: Endgame" shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally, reaching a new pinnacle in the blockbuster era that the comic-book studio has come to dominate.

The "Avengers" finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that "Endgame" blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by "Avengers: Infinity War" when it narrowly surpassed "The Force Awakens."

"Endgame" was just as enormous overseas. Worldwide, it obliterated the previous record of $640.5 million, also set by "Infinity War." ("Infinity War" didn't open in China, the world's second largest movie market, until two weeks after its debut.) "Endgame" set a new weekend record in China, too, where it made $330.5 million.

