Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

'Avengers: Endgame' trailer breaks 24-hour record with 289M views

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War," premiering on April 27. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP)

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War," premiering on April 27. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP)

“Avengers: Endgame” is breaking records before it even hits theaters.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film broke the record for the most views in 24 hours, Marvel Studios announced Saturday.


"To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning until the endgame and making this the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!" Marvel Studios tweeted.

The film's predecessor, “Avengers: Infinity War." held the previous 24-hour viewing record with 230 million views, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The third was the "Lion King" teaser with 224.6 million views, according to Disney.

The new Avengers film comes out April 26, 2019. 