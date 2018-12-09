'Avengers: Endgame' trailer breaks 24-hour record with 289M views

“Avengers: Endgame” is breaking records before it even hits theaters.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film broke the record for the most views in 24 hours, Marvel Studios announced Saturday.



"To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning until the endgame and making this the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!" Marvel Studios tweeted.

The film's predecessor, “Avengers: Infinity War." held the previous 24-hour viewing record with 230 million views, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The third was the "Lion King" teaser with 224.6 million views, according to Disney.

The new Avengers film comes out April 26, 2019.

