Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans recall first meeting ahead of 'Avengers: Endgame' release

“Avengers: Endgame” actors Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans reportedly stayed out until 7 a.m. when they first met about 10 years ago.

The Marvel movie stars recalled their first meeting in a New York City club in an interview with People magazine while promoting the highly-anticipated final “Avengers” movie that will be released in theaters this Friday.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH ON ENDING OF MARVEL’S ‘AVENGERS’ SERIES: ‘IT’S BITTERSWEET’

The outlet reported Evans -- who plays Captain America -- didn’t quite remember the meeting, but Hemsworth -- who plays Thor -- did.

“We were just talking about this. I think it was in a club in New York,” 35-year-old Hemsworth said to Evans, 37.

Hemsworth then recalled they met after Evans had finished filming “Captain America: The First Avengers.”

“I was training for Thor and someone introduced us. We got home about 7 the next morning,” Hemsworth continued.

“That sounds about right,” Evans affirmed. “I’d be hard-pressed to remember the details.”

Hemsworth told the outlet that from then on, they knew working together would be easy, to which Evans added: “That’s the way it’s been across the Marvel landscape.”

MARK RUFFALO WAS ASTONISHED TO LEARN THIS FACT ABOUT HIS ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ CO-STAR BRIE LARSON

At the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere red carpet on Monday, Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight that he has mixed feelings now that the “Avengers” series has come to an end.

"It's always a nerve-wracking experience, but, I don't know, we literally left it all on the field with this one,” the actor told the news outlet, in part. “I think we all have a sense of pride.”

The final film ends the yearlong cliffhanger of "Avengers: Infinity War," in which half of the universe turned to dust. The movie will end the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber contributed to this report.