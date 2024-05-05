Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe blasts haters: 'Bodyshaming is toxic'

Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have two children together

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Ryan Phillippe says he and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon have an ‘easy’ co-parenting relationship Video

Ryan Phillippe says he and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon have an ‘easy’ co-parenting relationship

Ryan Phillippe explained how co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon has been easy. The former couple share daughter Ava and son Deacon.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe not only look alike, but also demonstrate the same ability to stand up for what they believe in.

Phillippe, 24, whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, tackled haters head on in a pointed TikTok video. She condemned users for commenting on her weight.

The video begins with Phillippe in the bathroom, standing in front of a mirror as No Doubt's "Just a Girl" plays. "NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online," inserted text read on the screen. "I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body."

REESE WITHERSPOON ADVOCATES FOR TOUGH PARENTING: 'LET THEM SIT IN THE DISCOMFORT'

Ava Phillippe in a polka dot dress smiles next to mother Reese Witherspoon in a black dress

Ava Phillippe blasted users that were commenting on her appearance. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

"The first said I should get on Ozempic because I'm too fat… The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin… My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)" the text continued, as Phillippe applies red lipstick.

"It's such bulls---" the text reads, when Phillippe rolls her eyes and drags lipstick across her face. She then exits the camera frame.

"No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with," the message reads. "But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures."

Ava Phillippe in a white shirt that says "Rock 'N' Roll Never Dies'

Ava Phillippe stood up to bullies on the internet commenting on her weight. (River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Pretty is as pretty does, babes... & bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior," she captioned the post, adding an emoji and the hashtag #loveyouasyouare.

She added: "(P.S. I put "woman" because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.)"

Reese Witherspoon sits at a table with daughter Ava Phillippe who smiles for the camera

Ava Phillippe shared that she'd received two separate, contradicting comments about her weight. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The same day, Phillippe posted an additional video directed at those who take issue with her tattoos. Using a popular TikTok sound emphasizing the importance of not caring about what other people think of you, she removes her sunglasses and shrugs.

"When strangers online say they hate my tattoos," she wrote in the caption. "#wronggirl #sorrynotsorry."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending