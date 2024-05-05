Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe blasts haters: 'Bodyshaming is toxic'

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe not only look alike, but also demonstrate the same ability to stand up for what they believe in.

Phillippe, 24, whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, tackled haters head on in a pointed TikTok video. She condemned users for commenting on her weight.

The video begins with Phillippe in the bathroom, standing in front of a mirror as No Doubt's "Just a Girl" plays. "NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online," inserted text read on the screen. "I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body."

"The first said I should get on Ozempic because I'm too fat… The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin… My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)" the text continued, as Phillippe applies red lipstick.

"It's such bulls---" the text reads, when Phillippe rolls her eyes and drags lipstick across her face. She then exits the camera frame.

"No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with," the message reads. "But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures."

"Pretty is as pretty does, babes... & bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior," she captioned the post, adding an emoji and the hashtag #loveyouasyouare.

She added: "(P.S. I put "woman" because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.)"

The same day, Phillippe posted an additional video directed at those who take issue with her tattoos. Using a popular TikTok sound emphasizing the importance of not caring about what other people think of you, she removes her sunglasses and shrugs.

"When strangers online say they hate my tattoos," she wrote in the caption. "#wronggirl #sorrynotsorry."

