Robert Downey Jr. challenges ‘Avengers’ co-stars in mustache contest

Robert Downey Jr. waged a battle of looks against some of his “Avengers” castmates on Wednesday.

The actor, who plays “Iron Man” in the series, unveiled the competition on Twitter and included a split image of himself, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, each of whom were shown sporting mustaches.

“Ok this time it's real—Who wore it best,” Downey Jr. captioned the photo, tagging his co-stars.

Ruffalo – the man behind the “Hulk” character – tweeted his own array of photos in response.

“I mustache...does quantity count? Or different kinds of mustaches?” he said. “I've seen quite a few unique styles over the years.”

The photo montage had several photos of Ruffalo donning facial hair and also included a mustached “Hulk” cartoon.

There was no immediate Twitter reply from Evans, who plays “Captain America” in the films.