William Shatner would board the Enterprise one more time as Captain Kirk, if he could.

While promoting his new documentary, "You Can Call Me Bill," Shatner told The Canadian Press, "It’s an intriguing idea."

He continued, "It’s almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it."

The chances of Captain Kirk appearing again are slim for good reason (spoiler alert ahead).

WILLIAM SHATNER REVEALS WHY HE WON'T RETURN TO SPACE: IT WOULD BE LIKE 'REVISITING A LOVE AFFAIR'

In his last appearance in the 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," Shatner’s iconic character was killed off.

But Shatner had a pitch for a way to bring Kirk back.

"A company that wants to freeze my body and my brain for the future might be a way of going about it," he suggested. "‘We’ve got Captain Kirk’s brain frozen here.’ There’s a scenario. ‘Let’s see if we can bring back a little bit of this, a little salt, a little pepper. Oh, look at that. Here comes Captain Kirk!’"

The Canadian-born actor also mentioned he could play a younger version of the character, thanks to a company he’s become a spokesperson for, Otoy.

According to Shatner, the company has technology that "takes years off of your face, so that in a film you can look 10, 20, 30, 50 years younger than you are."

Earlier this year, while celebrating his 93rd birthday, Shatner offered some insight into how he’s maintained his youthful demeanor all these years.

"Just staying engaged in life, to stay curious. But the luck has a lot to do with it in your health," he told People.

He continued, "Your life's energy, the soul energy of your body is a product of health," he told People. "If you're sick, you can't be energetic. You're dying. So my luck has been, I've been healthy all my life."

And though he maintains an overall love for the franchise that made him famous, Shatner also recently admitted it's responsible for his biggest career regret.

Speaking candidly with The Hollywood Reporter, Shatner said the 1989 film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," which he directed and starred in, was practically doomed from the start.

"When I’m asked, ‘What do you regret the most?’ I regret not being equipped emotionally to deal with a large motion picture. So in the absence of my power, the power vacuum filled with people that didn’t make the decisions I would’ve made," he said.

"It is on me," he continued, giving an example of mismanaging his $30 million budget. "[In the final scene] I wanted granite [rock creatures] to explode out of the mountain. The special effects guy said, ‘I can build you a suit that’s on fire and smoke comes out.’ I said, ‘Great, how much will that cost?’ They said, ‘$250,000 a suit.’ ‘Can you make 10 suits?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’"