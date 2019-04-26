'Avengers' fans cry foul over Washington Post 'spoiler' headline: 'Shame on you'

For the past few weeks, Marvel fans have been attempting to live in an "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler-free world.

Many have been existing in the dark void of social media, Internet browsing, TV, radio, magazines -- essentially anything that can tip them off as to how the iconic comic book movie series ends.

That is until the Washington Post tweeted an article with a very revealing headline that mentions one superhero's farewell specifically. Fox News has not embedded the tweet or written out the headline or linked to the article for obvious spoiler reasons.

And fans are livid on social media with the media outlet.

"Why in the world would you include this in a headline!?" a user wrote.

"WAPO I DEFEND YOU WITH EVERY OUNCE OF MY BEING BUT THIS IS ENTIRELY UNACCEPTABLE. I FOLLOW YOU FOR NEWS NOT SPOILERS. DAMMIT PEOPLE, WHO APPROVED THIS?" wrote another.

"Shame on you @washingtonpost this is a spoiler!!! What is wrong with you!?!" said another.

"Too soon, bro. Too soon," joked someone else.

Many other users also used the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame which originated from the movie's directors', brothers Anthony Russo and Joseph Ruso, letter to fans pleading them to guess what? Not spoil the ending for others.

"When you see 'Endgame' in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you won't want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence," they wrote.

The cast has abided by this and even though they're on a massive press tour, they have given no clues about what happens in the final installment.

"Avengers: Endgame" hits movie theaters on Friday, April 26 and is projected to make record-breaking money at the box office in its first weekend.