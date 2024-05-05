Tom Selleck says Steven Spielberg originally wanted him for 'Indiana Jones' before casting Harrison Ford

Tom Selleck is doing a lot of reflecting ahead of the release of his book, "You Never Know: A Memoir."

Before breaking into the business, Selleck admittedly struggled to find permanency in Hollywood, having taped 6 pilots before finally landing one that stuck: "Magnum P.I."

When good fortune struck for Selleck, it seemed to come tenfold. After shooting "Magnum," Selleck was offered the lead role in the 1981 picture, "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark," by its famed director, Steven Spielberg, himself.

HARRISON FORD SCORED 'INDIANA JONES' AFTER TOM SELLECK TURNED IT DOWN FOR 'MANGUM P.I.': CO-STAR

"Steven [Spielberg] said, 'Here's the script. Go read it. Tell me if you like it. Cause we want you for ‘Indiana Jones,’" he shared on "CBS Sunday Morning. "So I got to about page 8 in Steven's office and I just went ‘Oh ----, this is really good.'"

Ultimately, Selleck was forced to turn down the role. It's a period that he describes in his book as "the World Series of disappointments." In hindsight, Selleck ended up doing just fine. "You can make yourself a victim or just smile and say, ‘That’s really ironic.'"

"I had a good job coming up. A job I would have dreamed of, ‘Raiders’ or not," he added. Selleck starred as private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." for eight seasons.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In April, Karen Allen, who played Ford's love-interest in "Raiders of the Last Ark," told Fox News Digital she knew Selleck had originally been linked to the project. "Tom previously had done a pilot for ‘Magnum, P.I.’ before being asked to play Indiana Jones," she explained. "And when you do a pilot, you sign a contract that, if it gets picked up, you’re committed. So, they picked up the pilot. They picked up his option, and he could no longer play Indiana Jones.

In the summer of 2023, while promoting the franchise's fifth installment, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Ford described how he got the titular role.

"How I got the job? Tom Selleck had the job, but he also incurred an obligation to do a television series, and he was unable to get out of that contract," he shared with Deadline. "I became the second choice, and I’m very grateful for Tom," he said. "Thank you, Tom, man. If you’re listening, thank you again."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ford said his "Star Wars" collaborator, George Lucas , called him, insisting Ford read a script he was sending to his house. Lucas is responsible for creating both the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises.

"‘I want you to read it right away,'" Ford remembers Lucas telling him over the phone. "I want you to read it in an hour.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I sat down, I read it in an hour, and then he said, ‘I want you to go over to Steven Spielberg’s house and talk to him,'" the actor detailed of Lucas' request. "I went over to Steven Spielberg’s house — never met Steven Spielberg before — I guess about an hour later I had the job."

Spielberg and Ford would work together on the first four movies of the franchise.