Chris Hemsworth on ending of Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ series: ‘It’s bittersweet’

Actor Chris Hemsworth has mixed feelings now that his years-long stint portraying “Thor” in Marvel’s beloved “Avengers” film series has come to an end.

Hemsworth —who, alongside wife Elsa Pataky, attended the premiere for “Avengers: Endgame” on Monday — spoke to Entertainment Tonight (ET) about the film, which opens nationwide this week and closes the book on the first 11 years and 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"It's always a nerve-wracking experience, but, I don't know, we literally left it all on the field with this one,” the actor told the news outlet, in part. “I think we all have a sense of pride.”

"It's a bittersweet quality to it, because this is the last time this gathering of this group of people is gonna be here together,” he added.

The film ends the year-long cliffhanger of "Avengers: Infinity War," in which half of the universe turned to dust.

"I mean, I've heard nothing but incredible things," Hemsworth, who had not yet seen the film when he spoke to ET, said, adding he was “nervous” to watch it for the first time.

Separately, Hemsworth and fellow “Avengers” star Chris Evans admitted to crying over the series' end.

"I don't know about you, but I cried like six times," Evans told The Associated Press at the premiere.

"I cried more than six times, Chris,” Hemsworth said in response.

The premiere Monday was a who's who of Marvel and Hollywood, with actors and directors from MCU films past and present turning out to see the film, including the likes of Natalie Portman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bradley Cooper, Jon Favreau and even Matt Damon, who some may remember had a cameo in "Thor: Ragnarok." Luke Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus also came out to see the film and support their family.

Hemsworth also revealed while speaking with Entertainment Tonight that his three children — India, 6, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 5 — seem to prefer other Marvel superheroes rather than their father's Thor character.

“I try and convince them to [favor Thor], you know, sort of give them special treats, but no they're not into it," he said, according to the outlet.

"I think they like Captain America. They like Wonder Woman and yeah, the Hulk, but then they met Mark Ruffalo and they were like where's the Hulk? I was like, well... Kids, you know? What do you do?"

The highly anticipated film is slated to be released on Friday.

