Travis Kelce hosting ‘SNL’ made cast member feel ‘very protective’ of him

Travis Kelce won big in 2023 between his relationship with Taylor Swift, on top of a Super Bowl win followed by a well-received "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.

"SNL" cast member Heidi Gardner revealed on Friday on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that she was a fan of the Chiefs’ tight end, being a Kansas City, Missouri native, and felt "very protective" of the NFL star when he appeared on the show.

The hosts joked that Gardner "loved him before Taylor" and she laughed and agreed, "I did! I loved him very much."

Gardner actually suggested Kelce as an "SNL" host to executive producer Lorne Michaels. According to her, he agreed, but said, "He has to win the Super Bowl."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND, TRAVIS KELCE, SEEMINGLY CONFIRMS HER NEW TRACK 'SO HIGH SCHOOL' IS ABOUT HIM

She continued, "And I was like, That’s a really big ask! And then he went and won the Super Bowl!"

"And then I feel like he hosted ‘SNL’ and he won ‘SNL,’ he did such a great job," she added.

Kelce hosted the March 4 episode of the sketch show, shortly after his second Super Bowl win.

As a fan, Gardner said, "I was very protective. I asked him questions, which also as a sports fan I was just interested in, but I was like on game day, what do you eat? And he was like, ‘Oh, Uncrustables, I’m just pounding Uncrustables…Even during the games, just Uncrustables."

"And so, the Saturday of the show, I went to the store, I got Uncrustables, I was like I want this to feel as much like home as I can," she said.

The gift seemed to work and Kelce aced his hosting gig.

He even revealed to Gardner before a scene that he appreciated her efforts.

"It was cool, right before dress rehearsal, we were in a scene where—sorry Taylor—we were in bed together...but he leaned over into me right before lights up on the scene, and he was like, ‘I’ve been eating Uncrustables all day.’ And I was like, ‘cool.’"

Kelce stepped out over the weekend at the Kentucky Derby without Swift, who he’s been dating since early fall last year. Swift is due to pick up her Eras tour in Paris later this week.