ENTERTAINMENT

Travis Kelce hosting ‘SNL’ made cast member feel ‘very protective’ of him

Heidi Gardner also revealed the secret weapon that helped the tight end make it through the show

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace at Coachella Video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace at Coachella

Taylor Swift got a big hug from NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce during a show at Coachella.

Travis Kelce won big in 2023 between his relationship with Taylor Swift, on top of a Super Bowl win followed by a well-received "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.

"SNL" cast member Heidi Gardner revealed on Friday on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that she was a fan of the Chiefs’ tight end, being a Kansas City, Missouri native, and felt "very protective" of the NFL star when he appeared on the show.

The hosts joked that Gardner "loved him before Taylor" and she laughed and agreed, "I did! I loved him very much."

Gardner actually suggested Kelce as an "SNL" host to executive producer Lorne Michaels. According to her, he agreed, but said, "He has to win the Super Bowl."

Travis Kelce and Heidi Gardner on "SNL" set

"SNL" cast member Heidi Gardner revealed she suggested Travis Kelce as a host for the show. (Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND, TRAVIS KELCE, SEEMINGLY CONFIRMS HER NEW TRACK 'SO HIGH SCHOOL' IS ABOUT HIM

She continued, "And I was like, That’s a really big ask! And then he went and won the Super Bowl!"

"And then I feel like he hosted ‘SNL’ and he won ‘SNL,’ he did such a great job," she added.

Kelce hosted the March 4 episode of the sketch show, shortly after his second Super Bowl win.

Travis Kelce during his SNL monologue

Kelce won the Super Bowl in 2023 and hosted "SNL" a short time later. (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

As a fan, Gardner said, "I was very protective. I asked him questions, which also as a sports fan I was just interested in, but I was like on game day, what do you eat? And he was like, ‘Oh, Uncrustables, I’m just pounding Uncrustables…Even during the games, just Uncrustables."

"And so, the Saturday of the show, I went to the store, I got Uncrustables, I was like I want this to feel as much like home as I can," she said.

The gift seemed to work and Kelce aced his hosting gig. 

Travis Kelce carrying Heidi Gardner over his shoulder in an SNL sketch

Gardner said she asked Kelce what helps get him through game day, and when he told her "Uncrustables" she bought him a bunch for his "SNL" gig. (Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)

He even revealed to Gardner before a scene that he appreciated her efforts.

"It was cool, right before dress rehearsal, we were in a scene where—sorry Taylor—we were in bed together...but he leaned over into me right before lights up on the scene, and he was like, ‘I’ve been eating Uncrustables all day.’ And I was like, ‘cool.’"

Heidi Gardner and Travis Kelce in bed in a scene with Bowen Yang on SNL

Gardner jokingly apologized to Taylor Swift for sharing a scene in bed with Kelce and noted that he thanked her for the Uncrustables during dress rehearsal for the scene. (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Kelce stepped out over the weekend at the Kentucky Derby without Swift, who he’s been dating since early fall last year. Swift is due to pick up her Eras tour in Paris later this week.

