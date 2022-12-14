Cher reveals mother Georgia Holt 'was in so much pain' before she died

Singer Cher, 76, revealed that her mother, Georgia Holt, was in a lot of pain when she died last week at the age of 96.

Holt and Cher were close as both were singer-songwriters. They collaborated in 2013 for Holt's 80s pre-recorded album, "Honky Tonk Woman." For months, Holt had struggled with a number of different illnesses and was hospitalized for pneumonia in September.

"The truth…. She’s been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain," Cher announced via Twitter on Tuesday, three days after her mother's death.

"Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long[er] Here," she added.

The "Heart of Stone" performer broke the news of her mother's death on Twitter over the weekend in a statement accompanied by a sad face emoji.

Moreover, Cher and Holt did public speaking engagements with each other, including for the 2013 documentary "Dear Mom, Love Cher," which explored the duo's family life. Holt was married six times over the course of her life as well as twice to Cher's biological father John Sarkisian.

Holt had a second child with her second husband John Southall, Georganne LaPierre, and had two grandchildren through Cher, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. She is also survived by her longtime partner Craig Spencer, who maintained a relationship with Holt dating back to 1976.