Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, dead at 96

Cher's mother Georgia Holt is dead at 96.

A representative for the music icon confirmed the passing to Fox News Digital.

The 76-year-old had previously tweeted out Saturday night, "Mom is gone."

Cher, who frequently communicates through Twitter, shared in September that her absence from the social platform was due to her mother's battle with pneumonia.

"Sorry I’ve Been Mia," she wrote on Sept. 9.

"Mom’s Been Sick Off & On.She Just Got Out Of Hosp.She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better".

The "Believe" singer frequently posted about her mother, wishing her a happy birthday in June.

In November, Cher responded to a fan on Twitter, expressing her gratitude for her mother. "MY MOM IS 96+ MY SISTER & I ARE BLESSED EVERY DAY 2 HAVE HER."

Holt was also a singer and songwriter, releasing an '80s pre-recorded album, "Honky Tonk Woman," in 2013. Cher was featured on the album with the song "I'm Just Your Yesterday."

In 2013, Cher and Holt's family life was explored in the documentary "Dear Mom, Love Cher." The mother and daughter duo did press together before the premiere.

In addition to Cher, Holt leaves behind Georganne LaPierre, 71, whom she shared with her second husband, John Southall. She has two grandchildren, Cher's son Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, known in the industry as P. Exeter Blue.

Throughout her life, Holt was married six times, twice to her first husband and Cher's biological father John Sarkisian. Both daughters were adopted by her third husband, Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere.