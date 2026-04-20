Cher files for conservatorship again, cites son’s drug use and 'no concept of money'

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Cher filed a petition for a temporary conservatorship over her son and claimed his life has "significantly deteriorated" since a prior request was proposed in 2023, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "I Got You Babe" singer claimed Elijah Blue Allman has "no concept of money" and almost exclusively spends funds on "drugs, expensive hotels, and limousine transportation."

Allman is currently in custody at a "psychiatric hospital" in New Hampshire on multiple criminal charges stemming from arrests in February and March.

Her request for a conservatorship over her son is the second attempt in three years to receive a court order.

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Cher acknowledged that Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust, but expressed concerns that his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues prevent her son from making reasonable decisions.

"After he receives his trust distribution, he checks into a hotel, usually the Chateau Marmont, buys and does drugs until he runs out of money, ends up in the hospital, or overdoses," documents stated.

"Based on this pattern, if Elijah were to receive his trust distribution, he will use it [to] buy drugs."

Cher argued that in order to avoid the proposed conservatorship in 2023, Elijah conceded to an inability to responsibly manage his finances, and claimed he was hiring a business manager in addition to relying on his spouse "for his betterment and recovery."

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His defense, Cher claimed, turned out to be "nothing more than words."

"Not only did the proposed conservatee not hire a business manager, but he, as explained in detail below has lived wildly beyond his means and continued to go to expensive hotels he cannot afford," she wrote.

"Frankly, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg."

Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, is "not a viable option for support" and would only reappear for a proceeding if it were "financially advantageous" for her, documents stated.

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King is now also a "major creditor" of Allman after a court awarded her $6,500 per month in spousal support retroactive to July 1, 2025, in addition to a $10,000 legal bill.

Cher claimed the only support her son has received is from "longtime friend Kayti Pease, who by all accounts, has kept him alive."

However, Elijah has "caused Kayti significant emotional and financial loss," the petition stated. "Without the financial support of Kayti and others, the proposed conservatee would not have any money to pay for any of the massive damages he has recently caused."

A summer of "known problems" Elijah has caused or faced in the last year included thousands of dollars in damages to 14 Airbnb's rented for her son in Kayti's name.

"The most recent Airbnb stay, Elijah caused over $50,000 in damages and landed Kayti in a lawsuit with Airbnb," according to the request. "Elijah has been thrown out of a total of 18 hotels because he has made guests feel uncomfortable, screaming obscenities, and acting erratically.

"In sum, Elijah's situation has become dire on multiple fronts. His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible, and his drug dependency is at its worst."

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Jason Rubin petitioned as a professional fiduciary to be appointed conservator over Allman. Documents showed his license expires in January 2027 and that prior to his affiliation with the case, he had no prior relationship with the proposed conservatee, his family or friends.

Cher's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Allman, 49, was charged in March with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail stemming from a residential break-in involving forced entry in New Hampshire.

Days before, on Feb. 27, Allman was arrested at a New Hampshire private high school and charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening.