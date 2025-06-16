Cher's son hospitalized for erratic behavior as drugs found in residence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman, has been hospitalized for demonstrating erratic behavior.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old was taken to a hospital in San Bernardino County after authorities received a disturbance call.

"Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically," authorities from the Bernardino County Sheriff's office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel. Deputies located drugs inside the home and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing."

When reached by Fox News Digital, a representative for Cher could not provide additional details.

Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, said he remains committed to sobriety, despite the setback.

"While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves," she said in a statement to People.

"Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat," Marieangela continued. "Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose."

"I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him," she added. "My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show."

In 1975, Cher and Gregg married three days after she divorced her husband and singing partner, Sonny Bono. Their marriage was tumultuous from the start: Cher requested a divorce just nine days after their Las Vegas wedding, although she dismissed the suit a month later.

Together they released a widely panned duets album under the name "Allman and Woman." They had one child together, Elijah Blue, and Cher filed for legal separation in 1977.

In his memoir, Gregg said he spent years overindulging in women, drugs and alcohol before getting sober in the mid-1990s. He said that after getting sober, he felt "brand new" at the age of 50.

"I never believed in God until this," he said in an interview with The Associated Press in 1998. "I asked him to bring me out of this or let me die before all the innings have been played. Now I have started taking on some spiritualism."

However, after all the years of unhealthy living he ended up with hepatitis C which severely damaged his liver. He underwent a liver transplant in 2010.

Gregg, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away in 2017 at age 69.

