Cher was denied a temporary conservatorship request over son Elijah Blue Allman's estate at a hearing in Los Angeles on Monday.

While Elijah attended the hearing in person with his legal team, the "Believe" singer, 77, dialed into the conference remotely and appeared via video screen, the Associated Press reported.

"The Court’s ruling this morning represents a significant triumph for Mr. Allman’s personal liberty and legal autonomy," Allman's team told Fox News Digital. "We, at Cage & Miles, are pleased with the Court’s decision to deny Cher’s temporary conservatorship petition.

"The Court’s ruling underscores the principle that conservatorship is a measure of last resort, not a tool to be used lightly. As the Court noted, there was insufficient evidence presented by Cher to establish an emergency exists for a temporary conservatorship."

Allman's legal team continued, "While we are heartened by this outcome, we are mindful that the matter is not fully resolved. The court is scheduled to deliberate on the question of a permanent conservatorship on March 6, 2024. Our team at Cage & Miles remains committed to vigorously defending Mr. Allman's rights and ensuring that his voice is heard and respected throughout this process."

Cher's petition for a conservatorship over her son's estate was filed in December amid accusations the singer allegedly kidnapped Allman in November 2022 and sent him to a treatment center.

She claimed in the court order that her son, 47, was unable to manage his finances due to "severe mental health and substance abuse issues." She also worried that the regular distributions from the trust established by his father, late musician Gregg Allman, could be spent on drugs, "leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk."

Her request to be appointed conservator was denied earlier this month. Following Cher's petition, Allman filed an objection to his mother's request to be appointed temporary conservator, and noted that he was not only reconciling with King, but also didn't feel comfortable having his mother at the helm of his finances.

"I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time," he stated in documents. Allman has since refrained from the use of illicit substances that "have historically caused the incidents that have given rise to my mother's concern."

Allman and his wife Marieangela King are now on the path toward reconciliation, and King claimed in her own declaration that Cher is "categorically unfit to serve as conservator" and to have "witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah's mother."

King filed a declaration in January stating that Cher used her "wealth, fame, and power to cut me out from any decision-making" regarding the process of helping Allman with his recovery process as he sought assistance with mental health and addiction treatment.

King noted that Allman has since attended AA meetings and maintains a sober lifestyle . For her part, she said she is supporting her husband by reading the "12 Steps and the Alcoholics Anonymous" books.

"I am also learning about what the sober community call ‘triggers.’ I believe that people in Elijah’s family are emotional triggers for him," she claimed. "I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother — the petitioner herein — but also from his siblings — Chaz and Devon — and (of course) Ms. Ruiz (Cher's personal assistant)."

Allman also noted, "There was no emergency giving rise to a conservatorship at the last hearing and there is certainly none now. More than two weeks have passed since the last hearing, and I’ve continued to take steps to secure my property, meet my obligations, and resist the temptations that have caused me harm in the past."

Cher's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.