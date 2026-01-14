Tommy Lee Jones filed conservatorship petition for daughter Victoria 2 years before suspected overdose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tommy Lee Jones made moves to put his daughter under a conservatorship years before she was found dead from a suspected overdose.

Tommy Lee filed a petition to have Victoria Jones placed under a temporary conservatorship Aug. 7, 2023. A temporary conservator was appointed Aug. 21, 2023, according to court records viewed by Fox News Digital.

The "Lincoln" star filed to terminate the conservatorship Dec. 13, 2023.

Victoria was found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco Jan. 1, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. She may have overdosed on drugs, according to 911 audio.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that SFFD units responded to a call originating from the hotel around 2:52 a.m. Jan. 1 for a medical emergency. Upon arrival, paramedics performed an assessment and declared an unnamed person deceased.

The call for the incident allegedly involving Victoria was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," according to 911 audio obtained by People .

The San Francisco Police Department also responded, Fox News Digital confirmed. Officers arrived around 3:14 a.m. The deceased was identified as Victoria, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Fox News Digital.

Victoria was arrested in Santa Cruz, California, May 14, 2025, and charged with public intoxication and resisting a police officer, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The documents show Victoria had a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 27.

After news of Victoria's sudden death broke, Tommy Lee broke his silence in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," the statement, signed by "The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones," said.

