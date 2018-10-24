Chelsea Handler confuses Native American candidates in tweet

Chelsea Handler put her foot in her mouth after mistaking Paulette Jordan, a Democrat and Native American woman running for governor of Idaho, with another Native American woman.

On Wednesday, the liberal comedian tweeted a photo of herself giving a thumbs-up next to Deb Haaland, a Democrat running in New Mexico to become the nation's first Native American woman in Congress, instead of Jordan.

Within an hour, Handler deleted the tweet to her 8.4 million followers but that didn't stop users from calling her out.

Jordan is a member of Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Tribe and a former state representative vying to become Idaho's first female governor and first Native American governor.

Haaland is a member of Laguna Pueblo.

