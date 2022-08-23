Chelsea Clinton 'removed' Kanye West's music from her running playlist in support of Kim Kardashian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea Clinton is sticking by Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clinton shared that she has cut out Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West’s music from her running playlist.

"I've had to let go of Kanye, because it's just, I can't. Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me," Clinton, who's an avid runner, said. "That was some of my favorite running music. And I have removed it from my music library."

West and Kardashian have been involved in a high-profile divorce since February 2021. The couple have had a number of public disputes over the past year, mostly stemming from West’s disinterest in getting a divorce.

While West took mostly subtle jabs at Kardashian after their divorce initially went public, things really ramped up when the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star started seeing Pete Davidson after she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. Kardashian says West walked out in the middle of her monologue .

Kardashian and Davidson split up after nine months of dating. And West has since made a return to Instagram. In a since deleted post, West shared a mock front page of the New York Times that declared "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." Skete is West's nickname West for Davidson.

Chelsea has teamed up with her mother, former first lady Hillary Clinton, for an upcoming docuseries, "Gutsy."

The mother-daughter duo recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Apple TV+ series, which is based on the Clintons' book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience," and highlights women in all fields who inspire them.

In the interview, Chelsea said she "admired" Kardashian's work in legal reform.

"I have long admired Kim's commitment to criminal justice reform," she said.

"I knew she'd gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues and to individual incarcerated people's efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences. But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful … I just was really impressed by how, not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is."

Some women included in the nine-episode series are Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach and Natalie Wynn (ContraPoints).

The streaming service released the trailer for the series Tuesday, and the show will debut Sept. 9.

"I was nervous," the former first lady shared with the outlet. "Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together."

