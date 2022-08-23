Hillary, Chelsea Clinton talk taking 'a leap of faith' in new 'Gutsy' television series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton star alongside each other in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Gutsy." The series follows the mother-daughter duo as they feature "gutsy" women who inspire them.

The series shows the Clintons meeting female artists, activists and community leaders.

Some of these women include Kim Kardashian, Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach and Natalie Wynn (ContraPoints).

Chelsea shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she "admired" Kardashian. "I have long admired Kim's commitment to criminal justice reform," she said.

"I knew she'd gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues, and to individual incarcerated people's efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences. But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful. … I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is."

The streaming service released the trailer for the series on Tuesday and the show will debut on Sept. 9.

Chelsea and Hillary shared details with the outlet about creating the docuseries.

"I was nervous," the former first lady shared. "Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together."

The idea for the show was based on the 2019 New York Times bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women" penned by the Clintons themselves. The book features women from the past and present, those who are known to the public, as well as those who work in the shadows.

Hillary and Chelsea both shared that filming for a TV show is very different from the on-camera interviews they’ve done in the past.

"I've been interviewed, I don't know, a million times," Hillary said. "But never have I been the interviewer. … And so, for me, this was an incredible experience to step beyond anything I'd ever done before — to really watch the art of making something. And I loved that part of it."