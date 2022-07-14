Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton announce new 'Gutsy' docuseries featuring conversations with ‘personal heroines'

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have stepped into the documentary world

By Lori Bashian | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are officially documentarians. 

In a press release put out by both Apple TV+ and an Instagram post from Hillary Clinton, it was announced Thursday that she and her daughter will host an eight-part docuseries called "Gutsy" for the streaming service.

The documentary series will follow the mother-daughter duo as they have conversations with women who inspire them by continuing to make positive changes in their communities and paving the way for those who come after them.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will star in a new docuseries which will feature them having conversations with powerful women making changes in their communities.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will star in a new docuseries which will feature them having conversations with powerful women making changes in their communities. (Reuters)

A statement released by Apple TV+ promised viewers a chance to see "Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond" and the different ways in which the two "approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode."

HILLARY CLINTON REVEALS WOULD-BE 2016 VICTORY SPEECH AFTER BLAMING MISOGYNY, VICTORY FOR LOSS

"Set your calendars to join Chelsea and me for intimate conversations about life, careers, and courage with some of our personal heroines," Clinton said in her Instagram post. "We can’t wait to have you join this conversation with us."

Clinton’s announcement came with a sneak peek of some of the big names who will appear on the show, including Kim Kardashian, Gloria Steinem, Jane Goodall, Megan the Stallion, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson. 

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson and two of the guests who will be featured on the Clinton's new show "Gutsy."

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson and two of the guests who will be featured on the Clinton's new show "Gutsy." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The idea for the show was based on the 2019 New York Times Bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women" penned by the Clintons themselves. The book features women from the past and present, those who are known to the public, as well as those who work in the shadows.

Greta Thunberg is one of the activists featured in "The Book of Gutsy Women."

Greta Thunberg is one of the activists featured in "The Book of Gutsy Women." (REUTERS/Johanna Geron )

Some names featured in the book will also be featured on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The docuseries is set to premiere on September 9 on Apple TV+.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending