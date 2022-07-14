Hillary, Chelsea Clinton announce new 'Gutsy' docuseries featuring conversations with ‘personal heroines'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are officially documentarians.

In a press release put out by both Apple TV+ and an Instagram post from Hillary Clinton, it was announced Thursday that she and her daughter will host an eight-part docuseries called "Gutsy" for the streaming service.

The documentary series will follow the mother-daughter duo as they have conversations with women who inspire them by continuing to make positive changes in their communities and paving the way for those who come after them.

A statement released by Apple TV+ promised viewers a chance to see "Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond" and the different ways in which the two "approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode."

"Set your calendars to join Chelsea and me for intimate conversations about life, careers, and courage with some of our personal heroines," Clinton said in her Instagram post. "We can’t wait to have you join this conversation with us."

Clinton’s announcement came with a sneak peek of some of the big names who will appear on the show, including Kim Kardashian, Gloria Steinem, Jane Goodall, Megan the Stallion, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson.

The idea for the show was based on the 2019 New York Times Bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women" penned by the Clintons themselves. The book features women from the past and present, those who are known to the public, as well as those who work in the shadows.

Some names featured in the book will also be featured on the show.

The docuseries is set to premiere on September 9 on Apple TV+.