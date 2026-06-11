Nina Dobrev poses in just a Knicks shirt and sleep mask after watching historic game at Madison Square Garden

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Nina Dobrev is still celebrating the New York Knicks' win against the San Antonio Spurs.

In an Instagram reel posted on Thursday, the 37-year-old actress shared footage of her watching the Knicks game with other stars, including Keke Palmer and Penn Badgley, at Madison Square Garden, and how she celebrated after.

"I FEEL LIKE I GOT ELECTROCUTED!! STILL BUZZING from that HISTORIC GAME!!! 🏀💙🧡 #GOKNICKSGO," she captioned the post.

The post started with a video of Dobrev posing in front of a mirror while wearing a white Knicks shirt which just barely extended past her hips, pairing the shirt with just a black sleep mask and no pants.

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"You’re our favorite knicks’ fan 🫶," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "The most beautiful woman!!!!"

Never one to shy away from a risqué look, the "Vampire Diaries" actress recently sent fans into a frenzy when she stepped out in New York City in a daring outfit that featured a mesh torso and red circles of fabric over her chest.

It had a black skirt that grazed the ground, which Dobrev paired with a coordinating red handbag and black stiletto heels.

She previously stunned in bikini photos while on a lakeside vacation, shortly after her breakup from Olympic snowboarder, Shaun White, in September 2025.

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The two dated for close to five years and were engaged before calling off their relationship, with sources saying the decision was mutual and made with respect for one another.

Prior to the breakup, Dobrev spoke about the proposal, telling Vogue in October 2024 that she was "in a panic" on the night White popped the question. The actress thought she was gearing up for a private CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City, not knowing she was actually getting ready for her proposal.

"[Shaun] made the invite look so legitimate," Dobrev said. "I was in a panic that Anna’s waiting for me."

She went on to say that when she finally realized it was a proposal, she "went into shock" and "just froze and stared at him."

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