Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton hailed as the monarchy's 'saving grace' after cancer battle transformed her royal role: experts

Multiple royal experts praise the Princess of Wales for thriving with quiet confidence ahead of Trooping the Colour

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Kate Middleton is the monarchys secret weapon: author Video

Kate Middleton is the monarchys secret weapon: author

Christopher Andersen, author of "Kate!," tells Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales’ modern approach, family values and "soft power" make her a vital asset to the royal family and the UK.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After cancer, Kate Middleton has emerged stronger than ever and has become the one person saving the monarchy.

The claim was made by multiple royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital, praising the Princess of Wales for thriving in her "Kate Era." All eyes will be on the princess, 44, at Trooping the Colour on June 13, when the senior royals will gather for a ceremonial military parade held annually to mark the official birthday of the British monarch.

"I think the 'Kate Era' began the moment she and Prince William exchanged vows in 2011," Christopher Andersen, author of "Kate!," told Fox News Digital. "No one in recent memory has had a greater impact on the monarchy than Kate."

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS SHUT DOWN BY KING CHARLES AFTER FAMILY STRUGGLES LEFT HIM ‘SHAKEN TO THE CORE’: BOOK

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blue blazer and a white shirt smiling.

Kate Middleton is expected to embark on more trips overseas after captivating audiences in Italy, several royal experts told Fox News Digital. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Kate was already bringing her own special brand of magic to the monarchy before she was sidetracked by her stunning cancer diagnosis in 2024," Andersen shared. "From the beginning, comparisons with Princess Diana were inevitable — both were charismatic, compassionate, beautiful, smart, stylish and, most importantly, they could connect with people on a very human level."

Close-up of the book cover titled Kate! by Christopher Andersen

The book "Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen" by Christopher Andersen is now available. (Gallery Books)

"But Kate has one thing that Diana didn’t have: a husband who truly loves and supports her," Andersen continued. "Diana also had a terrible childhood that left her emotionally fragile, in contrast to Kate, who had a solid family background and is trying to give her own children a normal childhood."

Women gesture from a window in Reggio Emilia, Italy, ahead of Princess Catherine's arrival

Women greet the Princess of Wales from a window in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 13, 2026. (Phil Noble/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Most recently, Kate made a triumphant trip to Italy in May, where thousands gathered to cheer her on.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON IS THE MONARCHY'S SECRET WEAPON: AUTHOR

Kate Middleton is the monarchy's secret weapon: author Video

"She knows the eyes of the world are on her," Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told People magazine. "It's a clear signal she is back in business."

"She is our future queen. As Queen Elizabeth used to say, you have to be seen to be believed. She is glamorous, she is beautiful. She is warm and approachable. On the back of the king's successful visit to the States, William and Kate are upping their game."

Catherine Princess of Wales departing Westminster Abbey in London

Catherine, Princess of Wales, departs Westminster Abbey after attending the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving during ANZAC Day commemorations in London on April 25, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"The universal admiration of Princess Catherine has rendered her the monarchy’s saving grace in our current turbulent times," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Her popularity is due to her authenticity, her dedication to family, duty and country, as well as her understated elegance and lack of any celebrity-seeking pretenses."

Catherine Princess of Wales standing outside Reggio Emilia Town Hall in Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Piazza Camillo Prampolini and is welcomed at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall during the first day of her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 13, 2026. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"The proof of her popularity was on full display during her royal visit to Italy. The crowds were packed and eager to catch even just a glimpse of her as she went about her schedule."

Andersen noted that Kate is currently the monarchy's most popular royal. He said she has two key figures by her side.

Catherine Princess of Wales visiting Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia to observe education in nature during her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 14, 2026. (Jordan Pettitt/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"King Charles and Prince William are immensely proud of Kate," he said. "It shows in the sudden explosion of PDAs between Kate and William — kisses and hand-holding we rarely saw in the past — but also in the warm relationship between Charles and his daughter-in-law."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William leaving All Saints Church in Kemble England

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, leave the royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, England, on June 6, 2026. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"They have always been fond of each other, but their shared cancer journey has really turbocharged their relationship," said Andersen. "There are gentle touches, hugs and gales of laughter shared between the king and his daughter-in-law. Queen Camilla is very grateful for the fact that Kate can pull her husband out of the dumps whenever he gets depressed."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the mother of three is no longer the monarchy's secret weapon — she has become its greatest asset.

Catherine Princess of Wales greeting crowd in Piazza Camillo Prampolini Reggio Emilia Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, greets the crowd in Piazza Camillo Prampolini during her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 13, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"She has conquered the early nerves she suffered from when speaking in public and replaced them with quiet confidence," he said. "She also has an impeccable sense of style that is of enormous benefit to the British fashion industry.

Catherine Princess of Wales speaking with John Jervois at Buckingham Palace reception

Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks with John Jervois at a reception at Buckingham Palace on the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth in London on April 21, 2026. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool/Getty Images)

"William is visibly proud of her work. King Charles has a high regard and esteem for her. Her gradual and phased return is a huge boost to the royal family, especially with the king still undergoing cancer treatment. It also means more trips abroad, both solo and joint. This is a phenomenal boost to the optics of an aging monarchy where, of the working royals, only Catherine and William are under 80."

Catherine Princess of Wales speaking to children at Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to children during a visit to the Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 14, 2026. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool/Getty Images)

During Kate's trip to Italy, local reporter Paolo Rosato told People magazine that Kate "is like Diana was." Christian Guy, executive director of the Centre for Early Childhood, also told the outlet that Kate "was in her element in nature, seeing the power of the outdoors."

Catherine Princess of Wales preparing lunch at rural Agriturismo Al Vigneto in Felino Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, helps prepare lunch at the rural Agriturismo 'Al Vigneto' in Felino, Italy, concluding a two-day visit on May 14, 2026. (Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images)

"It is something that will stay with her for a very long time — she gets such joy from spending time with children," he added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Catherine Princess of Wales visiting Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia to observe education in nature during her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 14, 2026. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool/Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital it’s been "a sigh of relief" in the U.K. to see Kate charming audiences "in the midst of frantic royal scandals" that have recently rocked the House of Windsor.

"Prince William has previously remarked that crowds come for Princess Catherine, not him," she said. "He has joked that he often feels like he is 'venturing into his wife's territory' because the real draw is always the Princess of Wales. And her visit to Italy was a huge watershed moment. Confident, energetic and enthused, she hopes to take the education model framework from Italy and share it around the world."

Catherine Princess of Wales seated in a hospital room at the Christie cancer care hospital.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Christie cancer care hospital in Manchester, England, on June 4, 2026. (Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Apart from her obvious crowd-pleasing star power, no one wields soft power more deftly than Kate," said Andersen.

Catherine Princess of Wales reacting during a Cancer Research UK reception at St James's Palace

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts during a Cancer Research UK reception marking the charity's 125th anniversary at St James's Palace in London on June 2, 2026. (Yui Mok/Getty Images)

"World leaders behave like smitten little boys in her presence, and on a certain level, she understands her power over them. When the monarchy is leading a charm offensive on behalf of Great Britain and the Commonwealth at a state banquet, it’s no coincidence that Kate is deployed in a strategic spot to the honored guest’s immediate right. And the result is always the same. They are all totally captivated by the Princess of Wales."

A royal aide to Kate told People magazine that the princess, who announced she was in remission in early 2025, is eager to support the monarchy and her beloved father-in-law.

French President Emmanuel Macron making a toast with Britain's Catherine Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen making a toast with Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a state banquet at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025, the first day of his three-day state visit to Britain. (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP)

"It’s an important step in the princess’s recovery journey," said the insider. "She takes great joy from this work. It is only right that her first international trip since her illness is focused on an issue that she is committed to championing for decades to come."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Catherine Princess of Wales interacting with children at a preschool in Reggio Emilia Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Scuola Comunale d'infanzia Anna Frank, a municipal preschool for 3-to 6-year-olds in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 13, 2026. The visit marks her first overseas royal engagement since cancer treatment and supports The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's international expansion. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Still, Kate continues to prioritize her health while supporting the monarchy and raising her family.

"Kate is not taking any chances with her health," said Andersen. "She is listening to what her body tells her. If it tells her to pull back a bit and rest, so be it. Kate has also embraced the healing power of nature and has even released four ‘Mother Nature’ videos to illustrate that point. And in the end, her family has been her salvation. William, as one might have expected, was there for her in a big way, as well as for his father, the king."

Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Prince William walking to St George's Chapel in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen with their three children at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, for the Easter Service on April 5, 2026. (Alberto Pezzali/AFP)

All royal experts agree Kate's future is looking brighter than ever. People magazine reported that more trips abroad are expected to follow, including a possible appearance alongside William in the U.S. this summer for the World Cup, as well as celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation's independence. There's also the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai later this year.

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William standing together at Buckingham Palace garden party

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 8, 2026. (Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"There is no question that Kate went through a dark night of the soul in the months following her shocking diagnosis, and that the cancer treatment took an emotional, as well as a physical toll," said Andersen. "But she has come out on the other side of that experience a stronger person than she was before. And that is saying something."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Close modal

Continue