Kate Middleton hailed as the monarchy's 'saving grace' after cancer battle transformed her royal role: experts

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After cancer, Kate Middleton has emerged stronger than ever and has become the one person saving the monarchy.

The claim was made by multiple royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital, praising the Princess of Wales for thriving in her "Kate Era." All eyes will be on the princess, 44, at Trooping the Colour on June 13, when the senior royals will gather for a ceremonial military parade held annually to mark the official birthday of the British monarch.

"I think the 'Kate Era' began the moment she and Prince William exchanged vows in 2011," Christopher Andersen, author of "Kate!," told Fox News Digital. "No one in recent memory has had a greater impact on the monarchy than Kate."

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"Kate was already bringing her own special brand of magic to the monarchy before she was sidetracked by her stunning cancer diagnosis in 2024," Andersen shared. "From the beginning, comparisons with Princess Diana were inevitable — both were charismatic, compassionate, beautiful, smart, stylish and, most importantly, they could connect with people on a very human level."

"But Kate has one thing that Diana didn’t have: a husband who truly loves and supports her," Andersen continued. "Diana also had a terrible childhood that left her emotionally fragile, in contrast to Kate, who had a solid family background and is trying to give her own children a normal childhood."

Most recently, Kate made a triumphant trip to Italy in May, where thousands gathered to cheer her on.

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"She knows the eyes of the world are on her," Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told People magazine. "It's a clear signal she is back in business."

"She is our future queen. As Queen Elizabeth used to say, you have to be seen to be believed. She is glamorous, she is beautiful. She is warm and approachable. On the back of the king's successful visit to the States, William and Kate are upping their game."

"The universal admiration of Princess Catherine has rendered her the monarchy’s saving grace in our current turbulent times," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Her popularity is due to her authenticity, her dedication to family, duty and country, as well as her understated elegance and lack of any celebrity-seeking pretenses."

"The proof of her popularity was on full display during her royal visit to Italy. The crowds were packed and eager to catch even just a glimpse of her as she went about her schedule."

Andersen noted that Kate is currently the monarchy's most popular royal. He said she has two key figures by her side.

"King Charles and Prince William are immensely proud of Kate," he said. "It shows in the sudden explosion of PDAs between Kate and William — kisses and hand-holding we rarely saw in the past — but also in the warm relationship between Charles and his daughter-in-law."

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"They have always been fond of each other, but their shared cancer journey has really turbocharged their relationship," said Andersen. "There are gentle touches, hugs and gales of laughter shared between the king and his daughter-in-law. Queen Camilla is very grateful for the fact that Kate can pull her husband out of the dumps whenever he gets depressed."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the mother of three is no longer the monarchy's secret weapon — she has become its greatest asset.

"She has conquered the early nerves she suffered from when speaking in public and replaced them with quiet confidence," he said. "She also has an impeccable sense of style that is of enormous benefit to the British fashion industry.

"William is visibly proud of her work. King Charles has a high regard and esteem for her. Her gradual and phased return is a huge boost to the royal family, especially with the king still undergoing cancer treatment. It also means more trips abroad, both solo and joint. This is a phenomenal boost to the optics of an aging monarchy where, of the working royals, only Catherine and William are under 80."

During Kate's trip to Italy, local reporter Paolo Rosato told People magazine that Kate "is like Diana was." Christian Guy, executive director of the Centre for Early Childhood, also told the outlet that Kate "was in her element in nature, seeing the power of the outdoors."

"It is something that will stay with her for a very long time — she gets such joy from spending time with children," he added.

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British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital it’s been "a sigh of relief" in the U.K. to see Kate charming audiences "in the midst of frantic royal scandals" that have recently rocked the House of Windsor.

"Prince William has previously remarked that crowds come for Princess Catherine, not him," she said. "He has joked that he often feels like he is 'venturing into his wife's territory' because the real draw is always the Princess of Wales. And her visit to Italy was a huge watershed moment. Confident, energetic and enthused, she hopes to take the education model framework from Italy and share it around the world."

"Apart from her obvious crowd-pleasing star power, no one wields soft power more deftly than Kate," said Andersen.

"World leaders behave like smitten little boys in her presence, and on a certain level, she understands her power over them. When the monarchy is leading a charm offensive on behalf of Great Britain and the Commonwealth at a state banquet, it’s no coincidence that Kate is deployed in a strategic spot to the honored guest’s immediate right. And the result is always the same. They are all totally captivated by the Princess of Wales."

A royal aide to Kate told People magazine that the princess, who announced she was in remission in early 2025, is eager to support the monarchy and her beloved father-in-law.

"It’s an important step in the princess’s recovery journey," said the insider. "She takes great joy from this work. It is only right that her first international trip since her illness is focused on an issue that she is committed to championing for decades to come."

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Still, Kate continues to prioritize her health while supporting the monarchy and raising her family.

"Kate is not taking any chances with her health," said Andersen. "She is listening to what her body tells her. If it tells her to pull back a bit and rest, so be it. Kate has also embraced the healing power of nature and has even released four ‘Mother Nature’ videos to illustrate that point. And in the end, her family has been her salvation. William, as one might have expected, was there for her in a big way, as well as for his father, the king."

All royal experts agree Kate's future is looking brighter than ever. People magazine reported that more trips abroad are expected to follow, including a possible appearance alongside William in the U.S. this summer for the World Cup, as well as celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation's independence. There's also the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai later this year.

"There is no question that Kate went through a dark night of the soul in the months following her shocking diagnosis, and that the cancer treatment took an emotional, as well as a physical toll," said Andersen. "But she has come out on the other side of that experience a stronger person than she was before. And that is saying something."