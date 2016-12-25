Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 25, 2016

Cheech And Chong Back Together? Comedian Says It's Quite Possible

BURBANK, CA - MAY 06: Actors/comedians Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin attend The 6th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic To Benefit The Lopez Foundation at Lakeside Golf Club on May 6, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The Lopez Foundation)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Actor and comedian Cheech Marin says he and longtime comedy partner Tommy Chong may soon reunite on film.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Marin made the comments Friday while launching an exhibit of his art collection at the Las Cruces Museum of Art in southern New Mexico.

The 67-year-old, known as one half of "Cheech & Chong," says there have been discussions about starting a project within the next year.

Meanwhile, the two have been touring together.

An avid collector, Marin met with artists and local high school students before the exhibit's opening.

"Chicanitas: Small Paints from the Cheech Marin Collection" features 70 paintings by 29 Chicano artists.

Marin has plans to open similar exhibits in other cities as part of a "Chicanitas" tour, including one in France.

