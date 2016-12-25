Cheech And Chong Back Together? Comedian Says It's Quite Possible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Actor and comedian Cheech Marin says he and longtime comedy partner Tommy Chong may soon reunite on film.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Marin made the comments Friday while launching an exhibit of his art collection at the Las Cruces Museum of Art in southern New Mexico.
The 67-year-old, known as one half of "Cheech & Chong," says there have been discussions about starting a project within the next year.
Meanwhile, the two have been touring together.
An avid collector, Marin met with artists and local high school students before the exhibit's opening.
"Chicanitas: Small Paints from the Cheech Marin Collection" features 70 paintings by 29 Chicano artists.
Marin has plans to open similar exhibits in other cities as part of a "Chicanitas" tour, including one in France.
