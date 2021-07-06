Charlotte McKinney soaks up the sun in string bikini during Los Angeles beach day

Actress Charlotte McKinney enjoyed a beach day Monday.

The 27-year-old was spotted at a Los Angeles-area beach wearing a printed bikini and a black hat. McKinney was joined by her boyfriend Nathan Kostechko.

McKinney rose from Instagram model to fame after starring in a Carl's Jr. commercial. McKinney previously opened up about her desire to focus on an acting career .

"Right now my main focus is really in the acting space, doing as many auditions as possible that fit my passion, one of which is comedy," McKinney told Social Life in 2019. "I think modeling will always be a part of my life, but acting is much more meaningful and what feeds my soul right now. We live in such a different, kinda crazy world right now, I do love the ability to laugh and poke fun at things. Not taking anything too seriously really is the name of the game right now."

McKinney appeared in 2017's "Baywatch" and 2020's "Fantasy Island" before grabbing larger roles in films such as "Guest House" and "The Argument."

"The Guest House" and "The Argument" both premiered in September of 2020.

"I really think there are a number of attributes that play into success, and this is a profession that I love and take very seriously," continued McKinney.

"It all boils down to keeping yourself healthy, at the top of your game, and understanding which projects are perfect for where you are now, and where you want to be."