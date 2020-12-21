Model Charlotte McKinney flaunts abs in barely there bikini

Charlotte McKinney turned heads on the beach in Miami over the weekend.

The model-turned-actress, 27, posted a series of sexy bikini snaps on social media in which she flaunted her toned abs in a teeny-tiny black bikini.

McKinney seemed to be in good spirits despite the coronavirus pandemic pressing pause on her career in front of the camera.

Last month, she told Maxim magazine how she's been keeping in shape and staying mentally healthy during lockdown.

CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY FUN FACT REVEALED

"Fitness plays a vital role in both my physical and mental health," she explained. "So it was important for me to try and implement a similar routine but in the safety of my home."

"I actually turned my guest room into a gym! I added portable heaters and a yoga mat so I could continue my hot pilates practice, and bought a trampoline for cardio," McKinney added.

The Florida native is best known for appearing as the GUESS Girl and in the viral Carl’s Jr. ad during Super Bowl XLIX but back in 2019, she told Social Life she’s focused on pursuing an acting career.

"Right now my main focus is really in the acting space, doing as many auditions as possible that fit my passion, one of which is comedy," McKinney revealed. "I think modeling will always be a part of my life, but acting is much more meaningful and what feeds my soul right now. We live in such a different, kinda crazy world right now, I do love the ability to laugh and poke fun at things. Not taking anything too seriously really is the name of the game right now."

CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY LAUNCHES YOUTUBE CHANNEL

In early 2020, she starred in the remake of "Fantasy Island."

"I really think there are a number of attributes that play into success, and this is a profession that I love and take very seriously," continued McKinney. "It all boils down to keeping yourself healthy, at the top of your game, and understanding which projects are perfect for where you are now, and where you want to be."

In addition to pursuing acting, McKinney is also a proud supporter of Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization that aims to create opportunities for those with developmental disabilities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s near and dear to my heart, and gives me a purpose in life and centers me," said McKinney. "Being a buddy to someone who has a developmental disability gives me a good feeling at the end of the day, and helps me step out of my day-to-day life in a very good way. I’ve been working with the organization since high school."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.