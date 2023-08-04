Expand / Collapse search
Published

‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith reunite; Tony Bennett's family shares singer's final words

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
side-by-side of Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson and a photo of Tony Bennett

"Charlie’s Angels" stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith reunite; Tony Bennett's widow and son share singer's final words. (Jaclyn Smith/Instagram/Getty Images)

HELLO ANGELS - 'Charlie's Angels' stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith reunite 42 years after the show ends in a rare public appearance. Continue reading here…

'BECAUSE OF YOU' - Tony Bennett's son and widow reveal the singer's last words. Continue reading here…

Actor Mark Margolis in 2019

"Breaking Bad" and "Scarface" actor Mark Margolis dead at 83.  (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - 'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis dead at 83. Continue reading here…

SAYING GOODBYE - 'Jaws 2’ actor remembered by famous sister after battle with cancer. Continue reading here…

Meghan Markle smiles slightly off-camera in a white hat and matching outfit and earrings

Meghan Markle may be turning away from Hollywood and moving into politics. (DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP)

PRINCESS TO PRESIDENT - EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle plotting next role in politics, not Hollywood, expert claims. Continue reading here…

‘DIFFICULT JOURNEY’ - Mandy Moore, Lea Michele and Tori Spelling's family health scares serve as a warning to parents. Continue reading here…

‘TELLTALE SIGNS’ - AI influencer attracts men despite not being real; expert shares red flags on celebrity dating apps. Continue reading here…

side-by-side close up photo of Luke Grimes and photo of "Yellowstone" cast

Luke Grimes gave an update on the second half of the fifth season of "Yellowstone." (Getty Images)

DUTTON DETAILS - ‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes gives update on final episodes as series gets broadcast premiere. Continue reading here…

CLOSE CALL - Katharine McPhee says she barely avoided restaurant armed robbery. Continue reading here…

CARDI B CLEARED - 'WAP' rapper won't face charges of microphone throwing incident. Continue reading here…

Trending