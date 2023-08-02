‘Jaws 2’ star Marc Gilpin dead at 56 after cancer battle, remembered by sister Peri

Marc Gilpin, the actor best known for his portrayal as Sean Brody in Steven Spielberg's "Jaws 2," has died, according to his sister, actress Peri Gilpin.

Marc Gilpin had been battling cancer and passed away in Dallas on July 29. He was 56. Peri Gilpin remembered her brother's strong relationship with his wife Kaki in a touching tribute penned on Instagram.

"Kaki and Marc took care of each other with kindness, strength, dignity and invaluable humor," she wrote. "When Marc became ill, Kaki and their boys surrounded Marc with love, hugs, and round the clock support and care."

"I just want to say how much I admire Kaki as a wife, mom, first grade teacher, sister and sister-in-law and undaunted caregiver. You are an amazing person Kaki and its so easy to see how much he has always loved you and always will."

Gilpin originally announced her brother's death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marc Gilpin portrayed the younger son of Roy Scheider's Police Chief Martin Brody in the movie, having beat out hundreds of young actors to secure the role in the 1978 film.

He did not have a lengthy career in Hollywood, only tallying 15 acting credits to his name.

Other notable appearances included a role with his younger sister April, who passed away in 2017, on the television program "Fantasy Island" in 1979 and roles in the films "The Legend of the Long Ranger" and "Earthbound," both in 1981.

In 1985, he starred alongside Molly Ringwald and the late River Phoenix in the TV movie "Surviving."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after garnering attention from that performance, Marc Gilpin was sought after by manager Jerry Silverhardt while he was visiting Peri in Massachusetts. He agreed to the signing - only if Peri was included as well.

Peri Gilpin found success in the role of Roz Doyle on Kelsey Grammar's hit show "Frasier" back in the '90s and early 2000s. She is set to reprise her role in the upcoming "Frasier" reboot coming to Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Marc later reunited with Scheider in the series "Silver Spoons."

His last acting credit was in 1989. People magazine reports that he purposely stepped away from the limelight, becoming a self-taught software engineer and family man.