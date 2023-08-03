‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith reunite 42 years after show ends in rare public appearance

"Charlie’s Angels" co-stars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith shared a shining moment during a rare public appearance.

Jackson, 74, joined Smith, 77 during her son’s wedding over the weekend.

The two were all smiles as they were spotted together in a video shared on Smith’s social media.

‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR JACLYN SMITH, 76, SHOCKS FANS WITH HER LATEST YOUTHFUL LOOK: ‘AGING LIKE FINE WINE’

"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness," the loving mother posted on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Her son Gaston Richmond tied the knot with Bonnie Lane during the lavish nuptials.

Smith, who portrayed Kelly Garret in "Charlie’s Angels," stunned in an elegant mint green gown embellished with feathers and sequins.

Jackson, who played Sabrina Duncan in the 1976 hit television series, stepped out in a tan blazer with a blue top underneath and white pants. She completed her look with brown sunglasses.

‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR JACLYN SMITH, 76, REVEALS THE SECRET BEHIND THAT YOUTHFUL INSTAGRAM PHOTO

The dynamic duo was photographed alongside Smith’s husband, Brad Allen.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The happy reunion marked Jackson’s first public outing in 14 years. She was last photographed at "Charlie’s Angels" co-star Farrah Fawcett’s funeral in Los Angeles in 2009.

Smith and Jackson’s special moment came 42 years after their hit television show ended. The original television series "Charlie's Angels" aired from 1976 to 1981.

After the popular series came to a close, Smith went on to play Jackie Kennedy Onassis in a 1981 movie before she fully immersed herself in the role of businesswoman.

The 77-year-old has a skincare line that her husband developed just for her, as well as a wig line.

Last year she spoke with Fox News Digital about her sentiments regarding "Charlie’s Angels" today.

When asked what she remembers the most about her time on the action-packed drama series she simply responded with, "The girls."

‘CHARLIE'S ANGELS' STAR JACLYN SMITH REFLECTS ON HER FRIENDSHIP WITH FARRAH FAWCETT: 'I MISS HER EVERY DAY'

"They were the heartbeat of the show. We don’t have Farrah [Fawcett] and we don’t have David [Doyle]. That’s very sad for me. But I still talk to Cheryl [Ladd] and Kate [Jackson]. That bond has never ended. ‘Charlie’s Angels’ was a gift. I was certainly typecast and I had to fight for certain roles. But that’s part of life, you fight for what’s right."

Smith added that the show "opened so many doors for me," as she detailed her experience being part of the classic series.

"Whenever I think about us, I think about how it was a time of such innocence. There were no enhancements. Everybody had their own individual hairstyle. The makeup was more natural. We each had our own individual style. I think people really responded positively to that. It certainly taught me that I didn’t want to lose who I am."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After "Charlie’s Angels," Jackson was last seen on "Criminal Minds" in 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was additionally featured in an episode of Bravo’s competition show "Shear Genius" in 2008, hosted by her co-star Smith.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.