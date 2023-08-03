Expand / Collapse search
‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith reunite 42 years after show ends in rare public appearance

Jackson, Smith and Farrah Fawcett starred in 'Charlie's Angels' from 1976–1981

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
"Charlie’s Angels" co-stars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith shared a shining moment during a rare public appearance.

Jackson, 74, joined Smith, 77 during her son’s wedding over the weekend. 

The two were all smiles as they were spotted together in a video shared on Smith’s social media. 

"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness," the loving mother posted on Instagram. 

Her son Gaston Richmond tied the knot with Bonnie Lane during the lavish nuptials.

Smith, who portrayed Kelly Garret in "Charlie’s Angels," stunned in an elegant mint green gown embellished with feathers and sequins. 

Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson and Smith's husband, Brad Allen

"Charlie’s Angels" stars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith reunite at Smith's son's wedding, 42 years after show ended. (Jaclyn Smith Instagram)

Jackson, who played Sabrina Duncan in the 1976 hit television series, stepped out in a tan blazer with a blue top underneath and white pants. She completed her look with brown sunglasses.

The dynamic duo was photographed alongside Smith’s husband, Brad Allen.

The happy reunion marked Jackson’s first public outing in 14 years. She was last photographed at "Charlie’s Angels" co-star Farrah Fawcett’s funeral in Los Angeles in 2009.

Smith and Jackson’s special moment came 42 years after their hit television show ended. The original television series "Charlie's Angels" aired from 1976 to 1981.

After the popular series came to a close, Smith went on to play Jackie Kennedy Onassis in a 1981 movie before she fully immersed herself in the role of businesswoman.

Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith posing in a promo photo for Charlie's Angels

From left to right, Farrah Fawcett-Majors, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith played undercover detectives Jill Munroe, Sabrina Duncan and Kelly Garrett of the Charles Townsend Detective Agency. (Getty Images)

The 77-year-old has a skincare line that her husband developed just for her, as well as a wig line.

Last year she spoke with Fox News Digital about her sentiments regarding "Charlie’s Angels" today.

When asked what she remembers the most about her time on the action-packed drama series she simply responded with, "The girls."

Jaclyn Smith in a light blue top with 70's hair and a ombre purple background for "Charlie's Angels"

Jaclyn Smith starred in "Charlie's Angels" the series from 1976 to 1981. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

"They were the heartbeat of the show. We don’t have Farrah [Fawcett] and we don’t have David [Doyle]. That’s very sad for me. But I still talk to Cheryl [Ladd] and Kate [Jackson]. That bond has never ended. ‘Charlie’s Angels’ was a gift. I was certainly typecast and I had to fight for certain roles. But that’s part of life, you fight for what’s right."

Smith added that the show "opened so many doors for me," as she detailed her experience being part of the classic series.

"Whenever I think about us, I think about how it was a time of such innocence. There were no enhancements. Everybody had their own individual hairstyle. The makeup was more natural. We each had our own individual style. I think people really responded positively to that. It certainly taught me that I didn’t want to lose who I am."

Charlie's Angels cast, Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith

From left to right, Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith were featured in the original "Charlie's Angels." (Getty Images)

After "Charlie’s Angels," Jackson was last seen on "Criminal Minds" in 2007. 

She was additionally featured in an episode of Bravo’s competition show "Shear Genius" in 2008, hosted by her co-star Smith. 

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

