Katharine McPhee nearly involved in restaurant armed robbery: ‘Missed’ by ‘a few hours’

Katharine McPhee luckily dodged a restaurant armed robbery in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Two adults were reportedly robbed at gunpoint with a semiautomatic firearm at a West Hollywood restaurant called Craig’s -- a celebrity-frequented dining establishment.

A clip of the incident was shared on Instagram, to which McPhee responded, "Omg missed this by probably a few hours."



The thieves demanded jewelry and a watch from one of the victims, according to KTLA 5. Deputies are currently searching for three male suspects.

Representatives for McPhee did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

McPhee and her husband, David Foster, often dine at the West Hollywood hotspot. Other celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger, the Kardashians and James Corden, have been previously spotted dining at the celebrity-packed restaurant.

Meanwhile, McPhee, 39, met Foster, 73, when she was a contestant on "American Idol," nearly 20 years ago. In 2006, McPhee was runner-up in the fifth season.

The duo tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Rennie, in February 2021.

Earlier this year, McPhee revealed she’s interested in having more kids.

"I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see," the singer admitted on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in January.

"We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it."

Rennie is the sixth child for Foster and the first for McPhee. The record producer, who was previously married four times, is also father to adult daughters -- Alison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

McPhee and Foster love sharing the music stage together.

Last November, McPhee and Foster released their first album together, titled "Christmas Songs," a seven-track record of reimagined holiday tunes featuring a big band sound.

"We’ve been colleagues long before we were in a relationship together," McPhee previously shared with Fox News Digital.

"Then we became friends. So I’m very accustomed to being on stage with him, sharing a stage with him, being in the recording studio with him. That was first before anything. That’s where we’re the most comfortable together. It doesn’t create any friction between us at all. There’s no kind of unknown between us. That’s where it all started for us."