'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis dead at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, who made appearances on the television shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died at 83, Fox News has confirmed.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his portrayal of Tio Salamanca on "Breaking Bad."

"The actor has been appearing in films since 1976, with notable roles in Scarface, The Wrestler, Hannibal, Glory, Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Fountain, Ace Ventura, and Pi," reads a bio of Margolis on the Emmys website. "He played "Jimmy" in The Equalizer, held various roles on Law & Order, and starred as Antonio Nappa alongside Ernie Hudson, J.K. Simmons, and Lee Tergesen in Oz."

