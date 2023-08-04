Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis dead at 83

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy award in 2012

By Lauryn Overhultz , Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Actor Mark Margolis, who made appearances on the television shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died at 83, Fox News has confirmed.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his portrayal of Tio Salamanca on "Breaking Bad."

Actor Mark Margolis in 2019

Mark Margolis attends "A Bright Room Called Day" Opening Night at The Public Theater on Nov. 19, 2019 in New York City.  (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

"The actor has been appearing in films since 1976, with notable roles in Scarface, The Wrestler, Hannibal, Glory, Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Fountain, Ace Ventura, and Pi," reads a bio of Margolis on the Emmys website. "He played "Jimmy" in The Equalizer, held various roles on Law & Order, and starred as Antonio Nappa alongside Ernie Hudson, J.K. Simmons, and Lee Tergesen in Oz."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trending