AI influencer attracts men despite not being real; expert shares red flags on celebrity dating apps

Virtual influencer Milla Sofia is garnering the attention of men on social media, posing in tiny bikinis, gorgeous gowns and even golf attire. There's only one catch: She's not real.

The Finland-based influencer openly discloses on her platforms that she is an artificial intelligent bot, and on her website, Sofia is described as a "24 year old virtual influencer and fashion model."

However, that has not curbed interest, with some social media users indicating they wish to meet her in-person.

DATING AN AI? ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATING APP FOUNDER PREDICTS THE FUTURE OF AI RELATIONSHIPS

"A lot of people just don't read the description, and they just see a beautiful woman, and they just comment away. And that's social media for you," Alessandra Conti, a celebrity matchmaker, tells Fox News Digital.

According to Conti, AI-generated users like Milla Sofia are becoming a trend not just on social media but also in the dating world, especially in the last year.

WATCH VIDEO: Celebrity dating app Raya has AI bots

"I've been a professional matchmaker for 10-plus years, and this year specifically, I have seen such a massive spike in clients – both male and female clients – coming in saying that they've been catfished so many times because these AI bots … they're so difficult to discern if it's artificial intelligence or if it's human. They look so authentic," she explains.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Catfishing refers to when a person is purposely deceived by another via a false profile.

"There are a few telltale signs that you can … just look out for," Conti said about profiles that are not clearly labeled like Milla Sofia's. She notes that monetary discussions are one sign.

WATCH VIDEO: Celebrity matchmaker talks catfishing culture

"But I think it's really difficult because a lot of the people that are being catfished tend to be 35-plus, so they're kind of the target demo. … These bots look and sound so, so real," Conti added.

Sometimes the bots can be (sort of) real like Caryn Marjorie, who is a real-life influencer that Conti explains has monetized her name and likeness by creating an AI version of herself called CarynAI. According to her website, CarynAI is "the first influencer transformed into AI."

"CarynAI will never replace me," Marjorie told Fortune in May. "CarynAI is simply just an extension of me, an extension of my consciousness."

Conti added, "She is advertising, essentially, as: 'I will be your girlfriend. But it's $1 a minute.' So, these people, these men are paying a dollar a minute to chat with her, her image, her likeness. She'll even leave voice notes for them based on the questions that they're asking her."

"It's eerie, it's wild. But I think that with that, it's a bit different because that's consent. AI with consent, in my opinion, is OK. … But I think the real trouble comes in when it's older men or women that are getting catfished on these dating apps by these artificial intelligent men and women that really look so real."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Raya, a popular dating application that is often used by celebrities and athletes due to strict privacy rules, has even been infiltrated by AI bots.

"Catfishing is prevalent on Raya as well. Even though it's quote unquote a high profile, higher-profile dating app, it's still a dating app. And these AI bots are highly intelligent, and they get in whichever way that they can. So, that's why even if you're on a dating app, unless there's another human being involved that is verifying that you are meeting another human being, always be vigilant. Always, always, always. Trust but verify."

Conti explained how conversations about monetary discussions is usually a good indicator that something is awry.

"A huge red flag, if they ask in any way for any type of money or crypto … or they just bring up investing. That seems to be a common … conversation starter that a lot of these AI bots are using. They talk about crypto, they talk about investing, and they talk about these amazing opportunities, but they only do that after they've hooked these women, and these men, too, emotionally."