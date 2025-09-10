Clint Eastwood convinced Charlie Sheen to go to rehab after family intervention led by Martin Sheen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Sheen's history with substance abuse dates back decades.

Sheen, 60, reflected on his addiction journey and the way his famous family organized an intervention in the early '90s in the new Netflix documentary, "aka Charlie Sheen."

The "Two and a Half Men" actor recalled receiving an invitation to celebrate his father Martin Sheen's 50th birthday, only to arrive for his own intervention, which included a pep talk from Clint Eastwood.

"I get invited to my dad’s birthday party," Sheen said in the docuseries, per People magazine.

"I think Mom called me: ‘Dad’s got things to do, so we have to do it early.’ She’s like, ‘We’re thinking 9:00.’ I’m like, ‘a.m.?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah.’"

The "Major League" actor remembered, "She brings me into the house, and I’m looking for balloons, a cake, funny hats … And as I come around the corner, I see the living room has this really expertly organized circle of people."

Sheen said the group was "a weird mix," and included his seventh-grade history teacher, yoga instructor, Rob Lowe, and his siblings.

His longtime friend, Sean Penn, did not participate. Penn said in the docuseries that he was "never involved with those interventions" due to his own personal struggles.

"I was not, you know, walking a perfect trail of my own in some regards," Penn said.

Sheen remembered staying mostly silent during the "emotional" day, where his friends and family read letters.

"There’s a lot to process," he said. "I’d kind of heard about these things, but never been this close to an intervention." Sheen requested time away from the group to think about going into treatment, but "they said, 'No. This is a decision we’ve made for you that has to happen today.'"

He added, "I was figuring, ‘If I just agree to this, just to get out of this situation, I can probably hatch a plan somewhere away from here.'"

Sheen was deep in thought on ways to avoid getting treatment until his dad walked out of his office and said, "There’s someone on the phone who wants to talk to you."

The "Platoon" star took the phone expecting a family member, and knew exactly who he was speaking to the second he heard the tone.

"It’s a very recognizable, very globally familiar voice," he said. "It’s Clint."

He added, "[Clint] said something like, ‘You’ve got to get the train back on the tracks, kid … You’re worth saving.' It was really powerful. I thanked him, gave the phone back to Dad and said, 'All right, let’s go.'"

Sheen finally got clean in 2017. "You have to be willing," he told People magazine. "I keep a [mental list] of the worst, most shameful things I’ve done, and I can look at that in my head if I feel like having a drink."