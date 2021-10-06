Charlie Sheen says Denise Richards should 'complain to the judge’ over child support ruling

Charlie Sheen has a suggestion for Denise Richards after a judge ruled he'd no longer pay her child support.

The two actors were married from 2002-2006 and share two children: Sami, 17, and Lola Rose, 16.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that after one of their daughters moved in with the "Two and a Half Men" alum, 56, he would no longer be required to pay child support to Richards, 50.

It was reported that the actress was "blindsided" by the ruling.

When approached by paparazzi during a visit to Whole Foods in Malibu, Calif., Sheen said that if Richards has a problem with the ruling, she "should go down to the courthouse and complain to the judge," per Page Six.

After the ruling, Sheen told Us Weekly that he believed it to be "extremely fair."

"It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness," he added at the time.

A source told People that Richards was never served the court date, while another source said Richards found the ruling "very disappointing … but also not surprising."

However, another source told People that Richards "has known about the court date for six months."

It seems that Richards isn't the only one upset, however, as an insider recently told the outlet that the star's husband Aaron Phypers is "heartbroken" over the ordeal.

"Aaron's a kind man. He's in a tough role, but he keeps his cool," said the source. "He's heartbroken because Denise is heartbroken that Charlie is pulling this after all she has done for him."

They added: "He's upset because his wife is upset that Charlie is playing this game with the kids."

The insider explained that Richards is feeling "heartbroken" too over the fact that Sheen "has taken this road."

"She loves those kids," the insider insisted.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Sheen’s attorney argued to the court that the actor had been overpaying monthly child support to Richards and said Sheen had even set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters after filing his initial petition.

"Sometime in spring, in early April, Ms. Richards had a falling out with her daughters and asked Mr. Sheen to take custody," Sheen’s attorney, Gregory Pedrick reportedly told the judge in court. "That has been the reality since April of this year."

Sheen’s lawyer went on to say that Richards owes Sheen money for his overpayment, but noted that Sheen has no plan on trying to recoup the paid funds.

