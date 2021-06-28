Denise Richards denies committing fraud in legal battle with landlord: report

Denise Richards is taking a stand.

On Monday, the 50-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum has reportedly denied committing fraud as alleged by her former landlords in court.

The star and her husband Aaron Phypers are battling former landlords Anthony Ellrod and Christopher Masterson in court after living in a Calabasas home owned by the two.

The trouble began last year when Ellrod and Masterson sued Richards and Phypers for allegedly trashing the home and leaving it in need of significant repairs, as well as violating the lease agreement.

According to Radar Online, Richards has denied all claims made by the landlords and requested that fraud claims be tossed because they failed to present any evidence of such alleged fraud.

The actress is also countersuing Ellrod and Masterson, accusing them of leaking her private information.

Among the allegations that Ellrod and Masterson made against the former reality star are living with "over a half dozen dogs and cats" as well as multiple pot-bellied pigs, and causing "over $100,000 in damage" to the house and landscaping, according to the outlet.

The landlords are asking for $103,000 in damages, while Richards is asking for an unspecified amount in her own lawsuit.

Richards and Phypers have claimed not only that the home in good condition and there were no actual damages to the property, but also that the property was unkempt when they leased it to a family member.

"Denise rented this place out for a short period of time for a family member. It was in a state of disrepair to begin with, but now the present owners, who are two lawyers, are having trouble selling it — and it is also across the street from a residential treatment program," a source close to the "Starship Troopers" star told the outlet.

They've also said that the decline in the property's value – $400,000 per the landlords – could have been avoided had they made the necessary repairs.

Furthermore, she added that an invoice submitted by the landlords revealed that they were charged twice for the work done on the property and that the repair work should be around $32,445 rather than $103,000.

Additionally, the couple claimed they were barred from holding their own inspection and attending the landlord's inspection.

The case is set to go to trial on Dec. 6. The star's attorney and reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.