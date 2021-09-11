Charlie Sheen responds after 17-year-old daughter claims she was 'trapped' in 'abusive' home

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter said she's "full of self love" after moving out of an "abusive household."

Sami Sheen, 17, claimed she was "trapped" in an "abusive" household a little over a year ago in a since-deleted TikTok, according to Page Six.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" Sami wrote over a video clip of herself looking sad and crying.

"now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she added over a clip of her looking much happier, Page Six reported.

It's unclear who Sami was living with at the time, although a source told Page Six that the teenager was living with Richards at the time.

Sheen seemingly confirmed that Sam is now living with him in a statement to Fox News.

"Sam’s amazing," Sheen said through his rep Jeff Ballard. "I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!"

Sheen, 56, and Richards, 50, got married in 2002 before splitting in 2006. The couple shares two daughters: Sami and Lola.

Richards has opened up about her marriage to Sheen during her time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The reality TV star revealed that she doesn't want her daughters to grow up to have daddy issues during an episode that aired in August of 2020.

"Even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad," Richards said at the time. "I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls."